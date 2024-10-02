Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 30th anniversary PS5 DualSense is back in stock for a limited time

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

There’s fresh stock of the DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition controller if you head over to Argos right now.

As we predicted, Sony’s limited edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection consoles and accessories sold out extremely quickly when they first went up for pre-order on September 26.

We can’t help you with the original PlayStation-styled PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro consoles, but Argos is offering pre-orders for the related DualSense controller. As you might expect, there are no savings to be found on this retro-styled controller, but at least the price of £69.99 is pure RRP.

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition now in stock

Argos now has the DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition in stock, but it won’t for long.

The DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition controller functionally identical to the original PS5 DualSense controller, but with a snazzy two-tone grey finish and multi-coloured PS logo button. These touches will be familiar to anyone who owned an original PlayStation, the console that kicked off Sony’s console reign back in 1994/1995 (depending on where you are in the world).

It’s worth emphasising that this is a pre-order, with the entire 30th Anniversary Limited Edition set to roll out for a November 21 release date.

Let’s tip our hat, too, to the enduring brilliant of the DualSense controller. We awarded it a separate glowing review around the launch of the original PS5, handing out a 4.5-star score in the process.

The DualSense sets itself apart from the rest of the console controller crowd with its dynamic adaptive triggers, which provide a form of force feedback and some of the most nuance haptics around. It adds an extra immersive dimension to those games that make the most of it (special shout out to Astro’s Playroom and Astro Bot).

Once again, we wouldn’t hang around if you want to snag yourself one of these limited edition DualSense controllers. Wherever there’s stock, they’ll be selling out fast.

