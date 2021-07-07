Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 256GB iPhone XS Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The good thing about best iPhone models is their ability to retain their value. Look after them and you’re sure of a decent price when it comes to upgrade time.

Which is why we’re surprised to see the iPhone XS Max available for a mere £379.95. That’s a refurbished version of the 256GB model and it’s available in both gold and space grey hues.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s an iOS 15 compatible device with a large screen and a dual-lens rear camera for cheaper than the current iPhone SE model.

The deal comes via the excellent eBay seller Loop Mobile, which has a 98.4% positive feedback rating from over 15,000 transactions. The device arrives with a 12-month warranty, free two-day postage and accessories like a Lightning cable, power adapter and SIM tool.

If you’re not satisfied, you can send it back for a full refund within 30 days. Can’t say fairer than that. Naturally, it’s unlocked so it’ll work on your UK mobile network, no problem at all.

The device is listed as Certified Refurbished, which means it has been: “Fully tested and graded by our on-site technicians. We run 70 functional tests on each phone to ensure the best quality for your device.” The battery is also guaranteed to reach 80% of its original charging capacity.

The iPhone XS Max predates the iPhone 11 series of phones and arrives with a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with a 12-megapixel dual camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. It also has Face ID rather than the home button. It also offers IP68 certification against water and dust.

At the time of its release in 2018, the iPhone XS Max was the bigger iPhone ever. Our reviewer Max Parker called it a “great phone in just about every area.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

