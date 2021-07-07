The 256GB iPhone XS Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

The good thing about best iPhone models is their ability to retain their value. Look after them and you’re sure of a decent price when it comes to upgrade time.

Which is why we’re surprised to see the iPhone XS Max available for a mere £379.95. That’s a refurbished version of the 256GB model and it’s available in both gold and space grey hues.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s an iOS 15 compatible device with a large screen and a dual-lens rear camera for cheaper than the current iPhone SE model.

The deal comes via the excellent eBay seller Loop Mobile, which has a 98.4% positive feedback rating from over 15,000 transactions. The device arrives with a 12-month warranty, free two-day postage and accessories like a Lightning cable, power adapter and SIM tool.

If you’re not satisfied, you can send it back for a full refund within 30 days. Can’t say fairer than that. Naturally, it’s unlocked so it’ll work on your UK mobile network, no problem at all.

The device is listed as Certified Refurbished, which means it has been: “Fully tested and graded by our on-site technicians. We run 70 functional tests on each phone to ensure the best quality for your device.” The battery is also guaranteed to reach 80% of its original charging capacity.

The iPhone XS Max predates the iPhone 11 series of phones and arrives with a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with a 12-megapixel dual camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. It also has Face ID rather than the home button. It also offers IP68 certification against water and dust.

At the time of its release in 2018, the iPhone XS Max was the bigger iPhone ever. Our reviewer Max Parker called it a “great phone in just about every area.”