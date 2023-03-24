The 2022 MacBook Air is back at its lowest price yet

The MacBook Air M2 (2022) with Apple’s M2 chip has dropped back down to its lowest price yet. The laptop plummeted to £1079 for a short time in February and now the deal has returned, giving anyone who missed the deal last month a second chance to snag it.

The 8GB/256GB configuration of last year’s MacBook Air would typically cost you £1249 on Amazon or directly through Apple itself. Right now, you can get the MacBook for just £1079 with free delivery, saving you a good £170.

The MacBook Air 2022 is a slim and lightweight 13.6-inch ultrabook from Apple.

The laptop is powered by the company’s own Apple Silicon M2 chipset with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU and 8GB of unified memory.

It has a vibrant Liquid Retina display with over 500 nits of brightness and a backlit keyboard. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four speakers with Spatial Audio support and up to 18 hours of battery life thanks to the power-efficient M2 chip.

We were very impressed with the MacBook Air M2 when we reviewed it, with editor Max Parker giving the laptop a brilliant 4.5/5 stars.

“The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is an exceptional laptop. It’s fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design that borrows the modern looks of its pricier Pro sibling and makes it a load more portable”, he wrote.

“Battery life is strong enough for a busy work day and the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease”.

Our biggest issue with this MacBook was its price, but this discount helps to lessen the pain by bringing the ultrabook down to £1079 for however long this offer is available.

Head to Amazon today to save 14% (or £170) on the 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2 and swipe up the laptop for just £1079 instead of its usual £1249 RRP.