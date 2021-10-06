 large image

The 2019 Apple iMac is now just £629.95 in this phenomenal deal

Apple iMacs tend to cost a small fortune, but with this unbelievable deal you’ll only pay a fraction of the price on a like-new model of the 2019 all-in-one computer.

Back when it first launched, the 2019 iMac had a starting price of £1299, but right now over at Loop Mobile, you can get the same entry level version for just £629.95 with the discount applied at the checkout. That’s a massive saving on what is still one of the best all-in-one desktop computers you can buy right now.

Unbelievable iMac Price Drop

Unbelievable iMac Price Drop

The 2019 iMac has plummeted in price, meaning that you can now get one of the best all-in-one desktop computers around for just under £630. For anyone building their ideal home office on a budget, this is a great deal to go for.

While the design of the 2019 iMac hasn’t aged too gracefully – just the sight of those bezels is quite something – there’s no denying the prowess that macOS and the included specs bring with them.

Because of the fairly short time that it’s been on the market, the 2019 iMac is still kept up to date with the latest version of MacOS Monterey, so you won’t be left behind for choosing an older model.

Plus, the device’s 21.5-inch 4K display remains a fantastic means for watching your favourite pieces of content, with impressive colours and contrast that bring films and TV shows to life.

If you’re still working at home – or planning on building the ideal home office – then it’s difficult to find a better productivity system than what Apple’s putting out there. With all the components you need built-in the display, the 21.5-inch iMac is neat in its presentation and allows you to avoid the clutter that you might otherwise incur with a tower PC and monitor set-up.

Plus, it almost goes without saying that if you’re already clued into the Apple ecosystem with an iPhone or an iPad, then the iMac makes for an easy buy as it will sync up with all your essential apps, including your calendar.

When we reviewed the then updated iMac, it easily earned a high 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones surmising that: “the iMac remains one of the best all-in-one desktops for creative-minded professionals.”

At just £629.95, the 2019 iMac is an absolute steal, and the fact that these models are Certified Refurbished means that Apple itself has given them the seal of approval for their quality.

