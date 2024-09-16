Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 Plus is now super cheap

Although the iPhone 15 Plus isn’t the newest iPhone available, it still represents a great smartphone for most users, especially now it’s at a bargain price.

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 15 Plus in ‘excellent’ condition for just £699 from Giffgaff. Although a handset in ‘excellent’ condition has seen minor use, Giffgaff assures there are no visible scratches on the body or screen and that all refurbished phones are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition.

It’s worth noting that if you’re new to Giffgaff then you will need to include a £10 SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase, so you won’t incur any future costs after that.

Despite not being part of the latest iPhone series, the iPhone 15 Plus is still a fantastic smartphone that boasts a stunning display, impressive camera hardware and speedy performance.

In fact its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display is one of the main reasons to opt for the Plus model, as it delivers heaps of detail across everything from social media to Triple-A games, with Apple even retaining this high-quality panel for its iPhone 16 series too.

Although the iPhone 15 Plus is eligible for the iOS 18 update, keep in mind that the handset won’t benefit from the upcoming Apple Intelligence roll-out. If you do want to experience the new generative AI features then you’ll need to opt for either the 15 Pro or Pro Max, or any handset from the iPhone 16 series.

We gave the iPhone 15 Plus a four-star rating with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding: “the iPhone 15 Plus has carved out its niche with a discounted price in the UK along with several previously Pro-exclusive features like Dynamic Island tech, a new 48MP camera and impressively strong battery life.”

If you want an affordable smartphone that still boasts premium features with a large screen, then the iPhone 15 Plus is a fantastic choice. Just remember that it won’t benefit from the Apple Intelligence roll-out over the next few months.