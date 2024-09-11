Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 13 is now a steal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple just launched the iPhone 16, but if you don’t want to pay top dollar for top of the range, this iPhone 13 deal is a tremendous option.

Mobiles UK is selling the iPhone 13 with 100GB of data for just £23.99 a month with nothing to pay up front. The iPhone 13 comes in the handsome shade of blue and has 128GB of storage for all of your apps and photos.

This deal represents a whopping saving on a 24 month contract. Over the course of the two years you’ll pay £575.76 at the current rate, plus a bit more on top for annual inflation-based increases. Unsavoury as that practice seems.

The deal is with the iD Mobile network, which is a subsidary of Carphone Warehouse and offers some of the best deals on contracts around the UK. The MVNO runs on Three’s network, which means service will be on a par with Three’s.

The phone itself is a little long in the tooth now, having arrived in late 2021. However, it retains access to the latest version of the operating system and will get iOS 18 when it arrives next week.

Apple is likely to support the phone for at leaat a couple more years too, making this a handset that’ll comfortably last you through the two-year contract.

We’re certainly fans of the iPhone 13 at Trusted Reviews. There’s a bright, vivid 6.1-inch OLED display, all-day battery life, excellent main camera and a capable chipset.

Our updated review last year concluded: “Even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice, even more when the fairly minor updates added to the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration. If you can find this on a deal around a big shopping day or a sale then it’s even more of an easy recommendation.”

