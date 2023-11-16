Tempting deal hacks 47% off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Black Friday 2023 is a little over a week away, but there are already plenty of tempting bargains available as retailers get in on the deal fun a little bit early. Though not marketed as Black Friday-themed, Amazon has begun hacking the price of popular tech on its online storefront, making it the perfect time to bag a new phone on the cheap.

One particular deal of note sees a huge £331.03 (47%) reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, bringing it down to a much more affordable £367.97 compared to its original £699 RRP. That’ll net you 128GB of storage, and the phone comes in an understated black hue too.

Save 47%: Samsung Galaxy S21 is down to just £367.97 The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has seen a whopping 47% discount on Amazon, bringing the phone down to just £367.97. That’s cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G, with much better tech on board. Amazon

Save 47%

£367.97 View Deal

While the newer Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has recently replaced the Galaxy S21 FE, that doesn’t make the S21 FE any less tempting – especially at such a low price. In fact, at £367.97, the S21 FE is cheaper than Samsung’s £449 Galaxy A54 5G, and with benefits including an additional telephoto camera, it essentially provides a free upgrade on the cheap.

The above graph shows that, though the price of the S21 FE has been largely stable over the past month, we’ve seen slight variances in the price over the last week, with today’s price among the cheapest so far.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE worth buying?

Worth the wait? Pros A very complete package

Bright, colourful screen

An IP rating and Qi charging Cons Overpriced compared to the competition

Camera not as good as Pixel 6

Average battery life and charging speeds

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers good performance and a well-thought-out feature list.

It has a familiar design with a tough and lightweight body.

It includes an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Wireless charging at 15W is convenient for charging multiple devices.

The 6.4-inch OLED display is bright and offers a good middle-point size.

The camera system includes three reliable cameras for versatile photography.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset provides high-end performance and supports 5G connectivity.

It comes with Android 12 out of the box, along with the latest One UI overlay.

Battery life is decent, although it may not last all day with heavy use.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a recommended phone with few glaring omissions in its features.

Designed as a slightly more budget-friendly version of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21, the S21 FE retains much of that flagship DNA with elements like full IP68 dust and water resistance, a similar design to the then-flagship smartphone range and a stunning 6.4-inch 120Hz OLED display.

The display is bright enough for comfortable outdoor use and compact enough for easy one-handed use, especially compared to larger 6.7-inch flagship phones. It also makes it a solid option for gaming, powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset that, despite being a couple of years old, should still hold up to scrutiny in 2023.

There’s also the triple camera setup to appreciate, with a trio of 12MP cameras delivering a versatile shooting experience – especially the OIS-enabled primary sensor. We found images captured to be largely pleasing, with plenty of detail and Samsung’s signature vibrancy.

To find out more, make sure you take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review.

Looking for a different deal?

