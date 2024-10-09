Tempted by the Kindle Scribe? Now’s the best time to pick one up

There’s no better time to pick up Amazon’s tech than on Prime Day and this hefty saving on the Kindle Scribe proves that.

Amazon has slashed £100 off the drawing and note-taking tablet, bringing the £329.99 price down to £229.

This saving is the lowest we’ve seen this device drop to in a long time, with the previous low being £249. There’s also no guarantee it’ll drop lower even on Black Friday, as Amazon often saves its best Kindle deals for Prime Day and Big Deal Days.

To benefit from these savings, you must be a Prime subscriber. Those without will be directed to the full-priced item for £329. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

Kindle Scribe Verdict

More than another e-reader Pros Great to write on

Pen included

Sharp display Cons The software is lacking

No handwriting recognition

Sharing notes is tricky and limited

When we reviewed the Kindle Scribe shortly before its general release last year, we liked a lot of the features and felt it was a welcome new model in the line-up.

Our reviewer had a particular love for the big screen, noting it meant reading larger format books was far easier than on a standard Kindle.

Many of the the issues we had revolved around the software and quite a few of these have been resolved. Sorting through your notebooks is easier and there’s a wider selection of tools available.

This model comes with 16GB of storage, 3 months of Kindle Unlimited and the Basic Pen.

