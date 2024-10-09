Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tempted by the Kindle Scribe? Now’s the best time to pick one up

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

There’s no better time to pick up Amazon’s tech than on Prime Day and this hefty saving on the Kindle Scribe proves that.

Amazon has slashed £100 off the drawing and note-taking tablet, bringing the £329.99 price down to £229.

This saving is the lowest we’ve seen this device drop to in a long time, with the previous low being £249. There’s also no guarantee it’ll drop lower even on Black Friday, as Amazon often saves its best Kindle deals for Prime Day and Big Deal Days.

To benefit from these savings, you must be a Prime subscriber. Those without will be directed to the full-priced item for £329. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

Our experts will be searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our live blog.

Kindle Scribe Verdict

kindle scribe front
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

More than another e-reader

Pros

  • Great to write on
  • Pen included
  • Sharp display

Cons

  • The software is lacking
  • No handwriting recognition
  • Sharing notes is tricky and limited

When we reviewed the Kindle Scribe shortly before its general release last year, we liked a lot of the features and felt it was a welcome new model in the line-up.

Our reviewer had a particular love for the big screen, noting it meant reading larger format books was far easier than on a standard Kindle.

Many of the the issues we had revolved around the software and quite a few of these have been resolved. Sorting through your notebooks is easier and there’s a wider selection of tools available.

This model comes with 16GB of storage, 3 months of Kindle Unlimited and the Basic Pen.

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

