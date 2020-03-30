Tempted by Disney Plus? Try before you buy with a seven-day free trial

Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Disney Plus finally launched in the UK on March 24. The platform is packed full of old and new Disney content, and you can bag yourself a free trial. 

The video streaming platform costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year and, so far, seems particularly well-suited to families, because there’s a massive selection of great kids’ content available. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney Plus below.

Disney fans can enjoy all the classic animations like Snow White, as well as all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean and much more. Thanks to a recent deal with Sky, UK Disney Plus viewers can also watch 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

So, why give Disney Plus a try? Well, not only is it great for families with small children, it’s also got popular series like The Mandalorian. The Star Wars spin-off has been hugely popular and met with fantastic reviews from fans and critics alike.

When we got hands-on with Disney Plus, reviewer Kob Monney said: “For fans, Disney Plus is shaping up to be what was promised. It’s easy to navigate and there’s plenty of content to trawl through going back to the 1920s, with enough recent content to keep fans’ interest occupied.”

