Tears of the Kingdom: Last chance price drop before launch

Nick Rayner

We are now so, so close to the release date of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and ShopTo is offering a last-minute pre-order deal on its site.

Zelda fans will be able to get their hands on the much-awaited title in time for launch, and if you pre-order with ShopTo right now, you can enjoy it at 17% off for only £49.85, not bad for potentially the biggest game of 2023.

Anyone even remotely interested in Nintendo will be aware of just how groundbreaking and downright awesome The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was when it was released in 2017. The game was praised for its mastery of the open-world format, well-refined mechanics and accessibility, while still being able to provide a challenge to those who wanted it. 

Our own team couldn’t have been more effusive with its praise. At the time, our reviewer called it “the greatest game of all time” and “one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.” So, clearly, Nintendo doesn’t need to change the formula that much for the sequel.

However, that is not to say that some changes shouldn’t be made. 2017 was a long time ago and in the world of game development, technology has improved quite a bit so players should expect a larger-scale adventure with hopefully better optimised performance too. This time around, the developers do not have to think about a Wii-U port either, which should mean that this game really pushes the boundaries of what the Nintendo Switch can do. 

Simply put, if you have a Nintendo Switch to hand then you owe it to yourself to add Tears of the Kingdom to your game library, particularly when it’s available with a cheeky discount attached before launch.

Nick Rayner
Nick Rayner

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.