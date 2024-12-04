TCL’s 85-inch TV deal could change your living room forever

This deal on a super-sized TCL QLED TV is the kind of thing that could fundamentally change your living room forever.

Amazon is selling the 85-inch TCL 85C805K for just £1,269. That’s a £530 discount, or 29%, on a £1,799 RRP.

Save £530 on the TCL 85C805K 85-inch TV The TCL 85C805K 85-inch QLED TV is available at a massive 29% discount. Amazon

Save 29%

Now £1,269 View Deal

It’s a great price for a huge QLED TV that outputs a scorching 1300 nits of brightness. Gamers, too, will want to note that it sports a 144Hz maximum refresh rate and Freesync Premium Pro support.

On the cinematic front, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, as well as Onkyo sound complete the picture. This thing is a brilliant way to establish a formidable home cinema set-up.

We do mean brilliant, too. Expert contributor John Archer reviewed the TCL 85C805K for us just recently, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5. Pretty impressive.

John concluded that “TCL continues to shake up the TV world with another absolute bargain – and this one’s big enough to have some quarters of the projection world quaking in their boots.”

That’s right, John reckoned that this was a total bargain at full price. We haven’t checked what he thinks of it for £500 less, but it’s safe to assume he’d approve.

Besides being extremely large and well specced for the money, John found that the TCL 85C805K exhibited a “really immersive and consistent picture quality”, while he was also impressed with the level of gaming support.

On the interface front, our reviewer appreciated the TCL 85C805K’s use of Google TV, which brings a host of advantages. There’s the convenience of Google Assistant voice control, for one thing, as well as a slick UI and support for all the latest streaming apps.

If you’re in the market for a full-sized 85-inch TV but don’t have the budget to match, this TCL 85C805K deal really should be your first consideration.