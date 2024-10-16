Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TCL’s 40-inch Fire TV is down to just £189 with this offer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone in the market for a 40-inch Fire TV for less than £200 should take note of this Amazon offer.

Spending less than £200 sounds like a pipe dream, but it’s possible – and you don’t have to take a risk with an unknown brand either.

TCL is a reliable source of affordable tech, and this deal for the TCL 40SF540K gets you a 40-inch FHD Smart Television for just £189. That represents a 21 percent saving on its £239 RRP.

Spend less than £200 on this TCL Fire TV

Amazon is selling a 4-inch TCL Smart TV running on Fire TV OS for less than £200.

  • Amazon
  • Save 21%
  • Now £189
View Deal

Provided you don’t have your heart set on streaming 4K/UHD content, this is a TV that’s ready for modern life. Its 40-inch display supports HDR and HLG content, while on the audio front you have support for Dolby Audio DTS Virtual X / DTS-HD for proper enveloping sound.

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 provides the connectivity, which is important because this is a Smart TV running on Amazon’s own Fire OS 7 system. This means that you have a nice modern interface with access to all of the top streaming services: BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, NOW, Freeview play and more.

It also means that you can control the TV with your voice, using the bundled Voice Remote with Alexa. You can change channels, adjust volume, open apps and more with a vocal command rather than fiddling about with buttons.

There’s even Mira Cast and Airplay 2 support, which lets you cast content from your Android, iOS and Mac devices straight to the TV.

While we haven’t reviewed this particularly model before, we have covered plenty of TCL TVs, and have always found them to offer outstanding value, with impressive performance and competitive specs for a relatively low price.

Check out our recent TCL 85C805K and TCL 55C805K reviews for more on the brand’s offerings.

