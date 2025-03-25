TCL’s 32-inch Fire TV is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV that allows you to stream content across all your favourite apps? Look no further than this TCL Fire TV.

Nab the 32-inch TCL Smart Fire TV (32SF540K) for just £121.50 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is not only a massive £57.50 off its usual price, but is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the TV reach on Amazon.

At 32-inches, the TCL 32SF540K is ideal for smaller rooms where larger TV sets would otherwise overpower the area. Despite its size, the 32SF540K is still fitted with a full high definition resolution (FHD) and support for HDR and HLG too.

In fact, its FHD display promises up to twice the definition when compared to a standard HD support, with all on-screen content boasting vibrant colours, clear brightness and more detailed shadows too.

The TCL 32SF540K runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS which is packed with features to help streamline your binge watching. You’ll find the majority of your favourite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, plus apps like YouTube, Spotify and BBC Sounds.

Not only that but you can even control your compatible smart home devices, such as your video doorbell or light bulbs, all through your TV too.

Naturally as it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS, the TCL 32SF540K also has Amazon’s assistant Alexa built-in. Simply use the included voice remote to change the channel, find a show and more without needing to scroll through the interface.

Although we haven’t reviewed the TCL 32SF540K ourselves, it currently has a 4.2-star rating which is based on over 2,035 customer ratings.

Customers appreciate the TV’s picture quality and found it easy to both set-up and connect to Wi-Fi too. A lot of reviews also praise the TV’s affordability too, so considering the set is now at its lowest ever price, you’re guaranteed to be snapping up a bargain.