:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TCL’s 32-inch Fire TV is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a budget-friendly smart TV that allows you to stream content across all your favourite apps? Look no further than this TCL Fire TV. 

Nab the 32-inch TCL Smart Fire TV (32SF540K) for just £121.50 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is not only a massive £57.50 off its usual price, but is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the TV reach on Amazon.

TCL’s Smart Fire TV is now at its lowest ever price

TCL’s Smart Fire TV is now at its lowest ever price

Get the 32-inch TCL 32SF540K Fire TV for just £121.50 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. Not only is that a massive £57.50 off its usual price, but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the TV reach on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179
  • Now £121.50
View Deal

At 32-inches, the TCL 32SF540K is ideal for smaller rooms where larger TV sets would otherwise overpower the area. Despite its size, the 32SF540K is still fitted with a full high definition resolution (FHD) and support for HDR and HLG too. 

In fact, its FHD display promises up to twice the definition when compared to a standard HD support, with all on-screen content boasting vibrant colours, clear brightness and more detailed shadows too. 

The TCL 32SF540K runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS which is packed with features to help streamline your binge watching. You’ll find the majority of your favourite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, plus apps like YouTube, Spotify and BBC Sounds.

Not only that but you can even control your compatible smart home devices, such as your video doorbell or light bulbs, all through your TV too. 

Naturally as it runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS, the TCL 32SF540K also has Amazon’s assistant Alexa built-in. Simply use the included voice remote to change the channel, find a show and more without needing to scroll through the interface. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the TCL 32SF540K ourselves, it currently has a 4.2-star rating which is based on over 2,035 customer ratings. 

Customers appreciate the TV’s picture quality and found it easy to both set-up and connect to Wi-Fi too. A lot of reviews also praise the TV’s affordability too, so considering the set is now at its lowest ever price, you’re guaranteed to be snapping up a bargain.

You might like…

This portable power bank with a built-in cable is now under £27

This portable power bank with a built-in cable is now under £27

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Pet owners need to see this Shark cordless vacuum deal on Amazon

Pet owners need to see this Shark cordless vacuum deal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
The TP-Link RE700X could be the solution to your Wi-Fi struggles

The TP-Link RE700X could be the solution to your Wi-Fi struggles

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
These 5-star Sony headphones are almost half-price in Amazon’s spring sale

These 5-star Sony headphones are almost half-price in Amazon’s spring sale

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Our favourite rapid boil smart kettle is now under £70 on Amazon

Our favourite rapid boil smart kettle is now under £70 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
The Echo Show 8 is seeing a huge price drop in time for Mother’s Day

The Echo Show 8 is seeing a huge price drop in time for Mother’s Day

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access