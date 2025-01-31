Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can finally get a QLED TV for under £300 with this TCL deal

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Enjoy premium image quality for a budget price, thanks to this bargain on the four-star TCL Smart TV.

Save over £92 and get the TCL 50-inch QLED Smart TV (50C645K) for just £286.20 in this limited time deal from Amazon. This is the lowest price we have ever seen the TV reach on the retailer.

Enjoy premium picture quality at an affordable price with this offer on the four-star TCL QLED Smart TV, which is now just £286.20 on Amazon.

Using Quantum Dot QLED technology, the TCL 50C645K offers numerous benefits when compared to a standard LCD screen, including higher peak brightness and better colour accuracy.

That’s not the only picture technology the TCL harnesses, as it combines Quantum Dot with 4K HDR Pro to further enhance colours and perfect detail for true-to-life quality. 

All of this picture technology is aided by the TCL 50C645K’s slim bezel design, which helps to create an immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience. 

Otherwise, the TCL 50C645K is powered by Android TV which allows you easy access to most of your favourite streaming apps such as Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix and many more. Plus, thanks to built-in Google Home and Assistant, you can even control your compatible smart home devices or adjust your TV’s settings with just your voice.

You can even access Google Meets directly from your TCL TV to really level up your work from home calls. 

Gamers can also rejoice as the TCL is fitted with Game Master 2.0 technology which automatically enables low latency and the best picture settings for gaming. Either access games through Android TV or connect any games console via the HDMI port to get started.

We reviewed the slightly larger 55-inch model and gave the TCL TV a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding that it “has plenty going for it in picture-quality terms.”

Now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, if you want to upgrade your TV to enjoy a high quality image then the TCL 50C645K is a fantastic choice. Act fast to avoid disappointment.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

