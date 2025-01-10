Amazon’s selling a 32-inch Fire TV for just £138 in the January sale

If you’re looking for a budget TV for a smaller room that doesn’t skimp on features then this TCL TV deal should not be missed.

Get the TCL 32-inch Smart TV (32SF540K) for just £138 from Amazon and save a solid £41 off its usual RRP.

Take 21% off this TCL 32-inch TV Save £41 and get the TCL 32-inch Smart TV with Amazon’s Fire TV and Alexa built-in, for just £138 from Amazon. Amazon

Was £179

Now £138 View Deal

At 32-inches, the TCL 32SF540K is best suited for smaller rooms where anything larger would be difficult to enjoy comfortably. Although it’s on the smaller side, it still boasts impressive features built-in including full high definition (FHD) resolution, Fire TV and Dolby audio technology.

Its FHD screen offers up to twice the definition when compared to a standard HD display, while HDR and HLG support means content boasts vibrant colours, clear brightness and more detailed shadows too.

The star of the show here is undoubtedly Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. With the included voice remote, you can utilise Amazon’s assistant Alexa to change the channel, open apps and adjust the volume with just your voice.

You can even control compatible smart home devices through your TV too, allowing you to adjust your thermostat, turn on lights and even check on who’s at the door via a video doorbell.

Otherwise, Fire TV is packed with streaming apps including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more.

The 32SF540K also provides an immersive listening experience too, with DTS-HD and Virtual Audio for a 3D soundscape. There’s also Dolby Audio support for deep and impactful surround sound too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the TCL 32SF540K ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 2220 customer reviews.

Customers report that they are satisfied with the TV’s picture quality, value and ease of setup. Reviews also report that the included Alexa-enabled remote is easy to use too.

Overall, if you’re in need of a budget television or don’t have the space for a bigger set then this offer on the TCL 32SF540K shouldn’t be missed.