If I had the space, I’d get this discounted 75-inch TCL TV

If I had a bit more space in my living room to play around with then I’d nab this phenomenal price cut on TCL’s 75-inch TV.

As it stands however, like most homes, I’ve got just about enough space to fit a 55-inch set, but if you are blessed with a larger than average living room then Amazon’s phenomenal deal is well worth jumping on if you fancy having a proper home cinema.

Right now you can get the 75-inch TCL C805K QD-Mini LED TV for just £899, marking a massive price drop down from its original £1349 RRP.

I can’t remember the last time I saw a full sized 75-inch set drop to such a low price, so if your current home entertainment set-up is starting to show its age then this is a chance for you to give your next movie night a proper boost without spending more than a grand.

Aside from being an absolutely ginormous TV, there’s quite a lot of high-end features crammed into the TCL C805K, the standout of which is undoubtedly its QLED Mini-LED panel.

In our review for the 55-inch version of the same TV, we wrote: “black levels are reassuringly dark, particularly when viewed in rooms with ambient light (rather than full darkness). Colour fidelity is excellent. Reds and Blues appear deep and rich, with a vibrancy that really catches the eye.”

It’s the type of panel that, if you’re coming from a standard UHD TV, will feel like a breath of fresh air, injecting a level of colour and contrast that just simply isn’t available on your existing set.

With a peak brightness of 1300 nits, everything will appear much more vibrant too, bringing your favourite movies to life in a whole new way.

Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of a 144Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync to make screen tearing during fast paced action a thing of the past. This amounts to a set-up that can really complement the processing power found in next-gen consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

Thanks to Google TV, you can also dive straight into your favourite streaming apps without the need for any additional devices, with native apps for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, just to name a few.

There are plenty more features to name but when the TCL 75C805K is going for just £899, all you need to know is that it’s a true bargain in the home entertainment space.