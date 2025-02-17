Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If I had the space, I’d get this discounted 75-inch TCL TV

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If I had a bit more space in my living room to play around with then I’d nab this phenomenal price cut on TCL’s 75-inch TV.

As it stands however, like most homes, I’ve got just about enough space to fit a 55-inch set, but if you are blessed with a larger than average living room then Amazon’s phenomenal deal is well worth jumping on if you fancy having a proper home cinema.

Right now you can get the 75-inch TCL C805K QD-Mini LED TV for just £899, marking a massive price drop down from its original £1349 RRP.

Get a 75-inch TV for just £899

Get a 75-inch TV for just £899

TCL’s 75-inch QLED Mini-LED TV has plummeted in price, letting you enjoy true cinema-style viewings at home for a much cheaper rate.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1349
  • Now just £899
View Deal

I can’t remember the last time I saw a full sized 75-inch set drop to such a low price, so if your current home entertainment set-up is starting to show its age then this is a chance for you to give your next movie night a proper boost without spending more than a grand.

Aside from being an absolutely ginormous TV, there’s quite a lot of high-end features crammed into the TCL C805K, the standout of which is undoubtedly its QLED Mini-LED panel.

In our review for the 55-inch version of the same TV, we wrote: “black levels are reassuringly dark, particularly when viewed in rooms with ambient light (rather than full darkness). Colour fidelity is excellent. Reds and Blues appear deep and rich, with a vibrancy that really catches the eye.”

It’s the type of panel that, if you’re coming from a standard UHD TV, will feel like a breath of fresh air, injecting a level of colour and contrast that just simply isn’t available on your existing set.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

With a peak brightness of 1300 nits, everything will appear much more vibrant too, bringing your favourite movies to life in a whole new way.

Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of a 144Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync to make screen tearing during fast paced action a thing of the past. This amounts to a set-up that can really complement the processing power found in next-gen consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

Thanks to Google TV, you can also dive straight into your favourite streaming apps without the need for any additional devices, with native apps for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, just to name a few.

There are plenty more features to name but when the TCL 75C805K is going for just £899, all you need to know is that it’s a true bargain in the home entertainment space.

You might like…

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Voxi is now offering triple data at no extra cost on this bargain SIM

Voxi is now offering triple data at no extra cost on this bargain SIM

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now destroy Sony and Bose earbuds on price

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now destroy Sony and Bose earbuds on price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative is now cheaper than a Fitbit

This Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative is now cheaper than a Fitbit

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access