This TCL 40-inch HDR TV with Fire OS is a bargain – even after Black Friday

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you missed Amazon’s TCL TV price crash in this year’s Black Friday sale, worry not. The 40-inch TCL 40SF540K is still cheaper than ever, even after Cyber Monday has officially wrapped up. 

The TCL 40SF540K is still just £169 on Amazon. This is the lowest we’ve seen the TV fall in price since it launched just last year. 

Shop today and you’ll save 29% on the 40-inch TV. That’s a £70 saving compared to its £239 RRP right in time for Christmas. 

The 40SF540K is a 40-inch 1080p FHD TV from TCL. 

This TV offers higher brightness and deep shadows with help from HDR10 and HLG HDR formats. It also produces immersive 3D sound with the speaker equipped with both DTS-HD and DTS Virtual: X. 

Built on Amazon’s Fire TV UI, the TCL 40SF540K supports a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, NOW and BBC iPlayer. There’s also Mira Cast and AirPlay 2 support for playing media from Android and iOS devices. 

The remote in the box features Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to navigate the TV and control your smart home appliances hands-free. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to get your hands on a 40-inch HDR TV for nearly 30% less. Head to Amazon today to save £70 and pick up the TCL 40SF540K for just £169. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

