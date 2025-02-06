Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Smart plugs are now mega cheap – time to stock up

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

It doesn’t matter if you’re a smart home enthusiast or someone who’s looking to get started, this discounted smart plug bundle is well worth jumping on.

When it comes to building a series of automations that allow the various devices in your home to work around your schedule, having a trusty smart plug to hand is essential, but it can add up at the checkout depending on the scale of your smart home ambitions.

Luckily, you don’t have to part with much right now as a four-pack of the outstanding Tapo P100 Mini smart plug has plummeted down to just £25.99 from an original price of £39.99.

Tapo P100 Mini Smart Plug bundle

Tapo P100 Mini Smart Plug bundle

Need a bunch of smart plugs on the cheap? This excellent bundle from Amazon is just the ticket to automating your home devices for less.

  • Amazon
  • Was £39.99
  • Now just £25.99
View Deal

For those who aren’t in the know, smart plugs allow you to switch the flow of power on and off to whichever device it’s connected to, and all without you needing to be near it. You have several options including using the TP-Link app to control any connected smart plugs remotely via your phone, or if you’re at home but you don’t want to move into the room of the smart plug in question, you can simply use Alexa voice commands to interact with it.

What this means is that you can set up the smart plug to run to a certain schedule, which can include turning on a bedside lamp automatically before getting into bed, getting the kettle to boil before you make it to the kitchen, or even turning off a phone charger at a certain time.

Even if you don’t plan on setting up a bunch of automations, it can be handy to have remote access to certain devices in a pinch. For instance, if you have an electric airer but you realise that you’ve left it on after leaving the house, you can always switch it off via your phone if it’s set up with a smart plug.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

It’s also worth mentioning that unlike a lot of smart plugs out there, this particular model from Tapo is quite small in stature (hence it’s ‘Mini’ branding) which prevents if from blocking other outlets nearby.

Our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow gave the Tapo P100 Mini a high 4.5-star rating, concluding that: “there are a load of smart plugs out there but many of them are big and bulky. The TP-Link Tapo P100 bucks this trend with a tiny body only a little larger than a regular plug, so you can put one in a double socket without obscuring anything. It works well and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.”

Getting four of these plugs for £39.99 was already a reasonably priced proposition, but nabbing them now for just £25.99 makes for an instant smart home bargain.

You might like…

Best Wickes Discount Codes January 2025

Best Wickes Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 7 months ago
Best Screwfix Discount Codes January 2025

Best Screwfix Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Best Airbnb Discount Codes January 2025

Best Airbnb Discount Codes January 2025

Nick Rayner 11 months ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access