Smart plugs are now mega cheap – time to stock up

It doesn’t matter if you’re a smart home enthusiast or someone who’s looking to get started, this discounted smart plug bundle is well worth jumping on.

When it comes to building a series of automations that allow the various devices in your home to work around your schedule, having a trusty smart plug to hand is essential, but it can add up at the checkout depending on the scale of your smart home ambitions.

Luckily, you don’t have to part with much right now as a four-pack of the outstanding Tapo P100 Mini smart plug has plummeted down to just £25.99 from an original price of £39.99.

Tapo P100 Mini Smart Plug bundle Need a bunch of smart plugs on the cheap? This excellent bundle from Amazon is just the ticket to automating your home devices for less. Amazon

Was £39.99

Now just £25.99 View Deal

For those who aren’t in the know, smart plugs allow you to switch the flow of power on and off to whichever device it’s connected to, and all without you needing to be near it. You have several options including using the TP-Link app to control any connected smart plugs remotely via your phone, or if you’re at home but you don’t want to move into the room of the smart plug in question, you can simply use Alexa voice commands to interact with it.

What this means is that you can set up the smart plug to run to a certain schedule, which can include turning on a bedside lamp automatically before getting into bed, getting the kettle to boil before you make it to the kitchen, or even turning off a phone charger at a certain time.

Even if you don’t plan on setting up a bunch of automations, it can be handy to have remote access to certain devices in a pinch. For instance, if you have an electric airer but you realise that you’ve left it on after leaving the house, you can always switch it off via your phone if it’s set up with a smart plug.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

It’s also worth mentioning that unlike a lot of smart plugs out there, this particular model from Tapo is quite small in stature (hence it’s ‘Mini’ branding) which prevents if from blocking other outlets nearby.

Our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow gave the Tapo P100 Mini a high 4.5-star rating, concluding that: “there are a load of smart plugs out there but many of them are big and bulky. The TP-Link Tapo P100 bucks this trend with a tiny body only a little larger than a regular plug, so you can put one in a double socket without obscuring anything. It works well and integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.”

Getting four of these plugs for £39.99 was already a reasonably priced proposition, but nabbing them now for just £25.99 makes for an instant smart home bargain.