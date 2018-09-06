Black Friday Tablet Deals – Deals live now and what to expect

Best Tablet Deals: Looking to grab a tablet bargain ahead of the Black Friday rush? Our team of deal experts can show you the way.
With the introduction of the first iPad in 2010, Apple essentially kicked off a whole new market. Few predicted that just eight years later, practically everyone in the developed world would have a tablet on their coffee table.
For many of us, it’s become the primary way we consume extended web and media content. Sure, our smartphones are great for the regular day-to-day stuff. But for kicking back and browsing the web on the couch, reading a long-form online article, or playing an immersive mobile game, there’s no better device than a tablet.
As mobile technology and UI design has evolved, tablets have also become serious productivity tools. Grab a top-end tablet with a decent keyboard case, and you might find yourself leaving your bulky laptop at home more and more.
Apple’s iPad family continues to dominate the tablet scene, but that doesn’t mean that the Android tablet scene is a write-off. In fact, if you’re on a strict budget, it’s the first place you should look.
Those heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem might also want to consider one of the online retailer’s excellent value Fire tablets.
Whatever you’re after, we’ve scoured the web for some of the best tablet deals from the UK’s major online retailers. You can be sure that Black Friday will bring a host of tablet deals in November, but these deals are available right now.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.
Best Tablet Deals – Amazon
Best Amazon Tablet Deals (Price: Low to high)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
The Huawei Mediapad M5 is one of the better compact Android tablets of recent times, with a punchy 2K screen and solid performance for the price.
Samsung Galaxy TAB S3 9.7 SM-T820 WIFI 32GB Qualcomm 4096 MB Android
Now that the S4 is out, you can get huge savings on this slick, capable Android tablet. With a QHD Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 820 and an included S-Pen stylus, it’s a lot of tablet for the money.
Apple MPF12B/A iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Gold
A big saving on this high capacity iPad Pro for anyone needing a powerful iPad.
Best Tablet Deals – Argos
Best Argos Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
You can now save £60 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.
Best Tablet Deals – Currys
Best Currys Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey
This Samsung tablets comes with a Full HD display on that sizeable 10.1-inch screen. This is backed by Android 7.0, a hefty 13 hour battery life and microSD storage expansion. Talking of which, Currys is throwing in a 128GB card.
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)
It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine. Trade in your old tablet and you’ll knock a further £100 off the price, too. Use code IPAD50 to save £50.
Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, Android, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, 10.5", Ebony Black
If you want Samsung’s latest top-end tablet with its stunning screen, John Lewis is a good place to get it from. You get that unique 3-year warranty, and you can lop £100 off the price if you trade in your old tablet.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.