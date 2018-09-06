Black Friday Tablet Deals – Deals live now and what to expect

Trending:

With the introduction of the first iPad in 2010, Apple essentially kicked off a whole new market. Few predicted that just eight years later, practically everyone in the developed world would have a tablet on their coffee table.

For many of us, it’s become the primary way we consume extended web and media content. Sure, our smartphones are great for the regular day-to-day stuff. But for kicking back and browsing the web on the couch, reading a long-form online article, or playing an immersive mobile game, there’s no better device than a tablet.

As mobile technology and UI design has evolved, tablets have also become serious productivity tools. Grab a top-end tablet with a decent keyboard case, and you might find yourself leaving your bulky laptop at home more and more.

Apple’s iPad family continues to dominate the tablet scene, but that doesn’t mean that the Android tablet scene is a write-off. In fact, if you’re on a strict budget, it’s the first place you should look.

Those heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem might also want to consider one of the online retailer’s excellent value Fire tablets.

Whatever you’re after, we’ve scoured the web for some of the best tablet deals from the UK’s major online retailers. You can be sure that Black Friday will bring a host of tablet deals in November, but these deals are available right now.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Best Tablet Deals – Amazon

Best Amazon Tablet Deals (Price: Low to high)

Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)

Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.

Amazon

|

Save £10

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £10

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.

Amazon

|

Save £65

|

Now £114.95

View Deal

Now £114.95

|

Save £65

|

Amazon

Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)

The Huawei Mediapad M5 is one of the better compact Android tablets of recent times, with a punchy 2K screen and solid performance for the price.

Amazon

|

Save £40

|

Now £259.99

View Deal

Now £259.99

|

Save £40

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy TAB S3 9.7 SM-T820 WIFI 32GB Qualcomm 4096 MB Android

Now that the S4 is out, you can get huge savings on this slick, capable Android tablet. With a QHD Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 820 and an included S-Pen stylus, it’s a lot of tablet for the money.

Amazon

|

Save £32

|

Now £268

View Deal

Now £268

|

Save £32

|

Amazon

Apple MPF12B/A iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Gold

A big saving on this high capacity iPad Pro for anyone needing a powerful iPad.

Amazon

|

Save £69

|

Now £700

View Deal

Now £700

|

Save £69

|

Amazon

Best Tablet Deals – Argos

Best Argos Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)

This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.

Argos

|

Now £109.99

View Deal

Now £109.99

|

Argos

Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)

Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.

Argos

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Argos

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £60 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Argos

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Argos

Best Tablet Deals – Currys

Best Currys Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" Tablet & 128 GB SD Card Bundle - Grey

This Samsung tablets comes with a Full HD display on that sizeable 10.1-inch screen. This is backed by Android 7.0, a hefty 13 hour battery life and microSD storage expansion. Talking of which, Currys is throwing in a 128GB card.

Currys

|

Save £30

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £30

|

Currys

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro - 256 GB, Space Grey (2017)

It might be coming to the end of its reign as Apple’s top dog, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains a brilliant machine. Trade in your old tablet and you’ll knock a further £100 off the price, too. Use code IPAD50 to save £50.

currys

|

Save £50

|

Now £869

View Deal

Now £869

|

Save £50

|

currys

Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis

Best John Lewis Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen

Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.

John Lewis

|

Save £160

|

Now £469

View Deal

Now £469

|

Save £160

|

John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, Android, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, 10.5", Ebony Black

If you want Samsung’s latest top-end tablet with its stunning screen, John Lewis is a good place to get it from. You get that unique 3-year warranty, and you can lop £100 off the price if you trade in your old tablet.

John Lewis

|

Save £100 with trade-in

|

Now £599

View Deal

Now £599

|

Save £100 with trade-in

|

John Lewis

