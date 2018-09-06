Black Friday Tablet Deals – Deals live now and what to expect

Best Tablet Deals: Looking to grab a tablet bargain ahead of the Black Friday rush? Our team of deal experts can show you the way.

With the introduction of the first iPad in 2010, Apple essentially kicked off a whole new market. Few predicted that just eight years later, practically everyone in the developed world would have a tablet on their coffee table.

For many of us, it’s become the primary way we consume extended web and media content. Sure, our smartphones are great for the regular day-to-day stuff. But for kicking back and browsing the web on the couch, reading a long-form online article, or playing an immersive mobile game, there’s no better device than a tablet.

As mobile technology and UI design has evolved, tablets have also become serious productivity tools. Grab a top-end tablet with a decent keyboard case, and you might find yourself leaving your bulky laptop at home more and more.

Apple’s iPad family continues to dominate the tablet scene, but that doesn’t mean that the Android tablet scene is a write-off. In fact, if you’re on a strict budget, it’s the first place you should look.

Those heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem might also want to consider one of the online retailer’s excellent value Fire tablets.

Whatever you’re after, we’ve scoured the web for some of the best tablet deals from the UK’s major online retailers. You can be sure that Black Friday will bring a host of tablet deals in November, but these deals are available right now.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Best Tablet Deals – Amazon

Best Tablet Deals – Argos

Best Tablet Deals – Currys

Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis

