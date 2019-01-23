Best Tablet Deals for January 2019

Trending:

From the release of the original iPad in April 2010 to today, we’ve seen the tablet go from being derided as a gimmick to being staple piece of equipment for every home.

Tablets do certain things better than any other device. Surfing the web on a 10-inch touchscreen just feels more tactile and immediate than on a laptop, but without the compromised screen space of a smartphone.

Beyond that, tablets have gotten a whole lot more powerful and more sophisticated than they used to be. The latest iPads are more powerful than most laptops, and tablet software has also begun to expand into full-blown laptop territory.

But it’s not all about Apple’s original brand of slate devices. For those on a lower budget, there’s a vast ecosystem of cheap and accomplished Android tablets out there.

Amazon, too, has continued to turn out ludicrously cheap yet solidly competent tablets, which are particularly well suited to consuming Amazon media content on the go.

Whatever your budget or use case, there’s a great tablet deal out there for you. We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of cheap tablets from the UK’s biggest online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at any time. Act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Best Tablet Deals – Amazon

Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey

A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet.

Save £10.99

|

Now £78.00

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras.

Save £50.99

|

Now £124.00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch Wi-Fi Tablet - (Black) (2 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMc, Android 6.0, UK Version)

A decent cheap option with a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display and a competent custom Exynos CPU.

Save £62.50

|

Now £166.50

Best Tablet Deals – Argos

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.

Lowest Price Yet

|

Now £179.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Inch 32GB Tablet – Grey

This newer version of the aforementioned Galaxy Tab A features a larger 10.5-inch display, four speakers, and an efficient Snapdragon 450 CPU.

Save £40

|

Now £249.00

Best Tablet Deals – Currys

Lenovo Tab4 8 Tablet - 16 GB, Slate Black

This cheap and cheerful budget tablet packs an HD display, stereo speakers and a nice compact size.

Save £30

|

Now £99.99

Best Tablet Deals – John Lewis

Apple iPad Pro 2017 10.5", A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Gold

This lower capacity model of the 2017 iPad Pro enjoys a similar colour-based saving - only this time it’s the Gold model that gets the price cut.

Save £75

|

Now £670.00

Apple iPad Pro 2017 10.5", A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Silver

This 2017 Pro tablet might have been superseded by a sleek new model, but that just means it’s now the second best tablet on the market. This silver model is £210 cheaper than the other colours.

Save £210

|

Now £839.00

Best Tablet Deals – eBay

Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch 16GB WiFi Android Tablet - Black

A very cheap and cheerful full-sized Android tablet with the added bonus of Dolby Atmos. Could be ideal as a secondary kitchen screen, or for long travel with small kids.

Now £109.99

