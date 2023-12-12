Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Switch owners can now get two Assassin’s Creed games for £15

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a solid stocking filler ahead of Christmas, Amazon is selling two Assassin’s Creed games on the Nintendo Switch for a total of £15.

Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection combines Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed: Rogue, and Amazon is currently selling the bundle for a reduced price of just £14.99. That’s a 25% saving on the £19.99 RRP.

Save 25% on Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection for Switch

Save 25% on Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection for Switch

Amazon is selling Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection on Nintendo Switch for just £14.99, which is a saving of 25% for two great pirate-themed action adventure games.

  • Amazon
  • Save 25%
  • Now £14.99
View Deal

These are two classic action adventure games with hours of stealthy, parkoury, back-stabby content. We scored both games 3.5 out of 5 back in the day.

We called Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag “a raucous pirate adventure” with “a great setting and a likeable hero”, as well as “strong naval combat and seaborne exploration”. For many gamers, it represents the peak of the original AC series.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue ties together the stories of AC3 and AC4, and mixes the best bits of those two games into the bargain. We enjoyed the interesting directions it took the plot in, steering you away from the typical side in the war between the Assassins and the Templars.

This manifests itself in missions where you must defend against the kind of sneaky attacks that you might be more accustomed to performing in previous games. It’s interesting stuff. Don’t worry, though – you still get to make like a pirate.

By most accounts, these are solid ports with fluid performance. If you haven’t played these games, this deal could be your route to an atypically balmy, sun-kissed Christmas on the high seas.

You might like…

The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

Nick Rayner 12 mins ago
Don’t bother with the Apple Watch 9 when the Series 8 is this cheap

Don’t bother with the Apple Watch 9 when the Series 8 is this cheap

Jon Mundy 55 mins ago
Forget Alexa, this Echo Dot with Clock deal will have you shouting eureka!

Forget Alexa, this Echo Dot with Clock deal will have you shouting eureka!

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Save a fiver on a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep your gear safe

Save a fiver on a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep your gear safe

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
PC gamers need to see this LG monitor deal

PC gamers need to see this LG monitor deal

Nick Rayner 17 hours ago
This iPhone 15 Pro deal is so good it might be a misprice

This iPhone 15 Pro deal is so good it might be a misprice

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words