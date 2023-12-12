Switch owners can now get two Assassin’s Creed games for £15

If you’re looking for a solid stocking filler ahead of Christmas, Amazon is selling two Assassin’s Creed games on the Nintendo Switch for a total of £15.

Assassins Creed: The Rebel Collection combines Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed: Rogue, and Amazon is currently selling the bundle for a reduced price of just £14.99. That’s a 25% saving on the £19.99 RRP.

These are two classic action adventure games with hours of stealthy, parkoury, back-stabby content. We scored both games 3.5 out of 5 back in the day.

We called Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag “a raucous pirate adventure” with “a great setting and a likeable hero”, as well as “strong naval combat and seaborne exploration”. For many gamers, it represents the peak of the original AC series.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue ties together the stories of AC3 and AC4, and mixes the best bits of those two games into the bargain. We enjoyed the interesting directions it took the plot in, steering you away from the typical side in the war between the Assassins and the Templars.

This manifests itself in missions where you must defend against the kind of sneaky attacks that you might be more accustomed to performing in previous games. It’s interesting stuff. Don’t worry, though – you still get to make like a pirate.

By most accounts, these are solid ports with fluid performance. If you haven’t played these games, this deal could be your route to an atypically balmy, sun-kissed Christmas on the high seas.