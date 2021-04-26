For a limited time, you can pick up a refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite for just £147.24 by using the code PROMOFIVE at the checkout.

While the product has been refurbished by a third party, the fact that it’s being sold via Argos’ eBay store ensures that you’ll still receive a 12-month Argos guarantee with the console, just in case anything happens.

Deal: Refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite for just £147.24 with code PROMOFIVE

In fact, the consoles being listed are stated to be in ‘Grade-A’ condition, which is the highest level Argos provides when detailing refurbished items, ensuring that you’re getting a like-new Switch Lite in the process.

Typically, a Switch Lite console would set you back £199.99 brand new, meaning that this offer will save you well over £50 which in turn could go towards buying one of the system’s top titles.

From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Super Mario Odyssey (and even Super Smash Brothers Ultimate), there’s an abundance of fantastic games that you can only find on the Nintendo Switch, and while the console doesn’t get quite as much third-party attention as Sony and Microsoft, it’s still easy to enough to recommend just to play one of Nintendo’s first-party offerings.

Of course, you might be wondering if it’s worth picking up a full fat Nintendo Switch over the Switch Lite – and that’s a good question to ask as it depends entirely on how you prefer to play. If you know for a fact that you’ll spend most of your time playing at home then it makes sense to get the original Switch, as you’ll get plenty of use out of the docking station which lets you connect the console up to your TV.

If you plan on playing games whilst commuting or travelling (when we can, of course), then the Switch Lite makes a lot of sense. As the name implies, the Switch Lite is smaller than its larger sibling and can fit easily in a coat pocket or in a bag, making it a much better option for portable play. Plus, at only £147.24, the Switch Lite is now absurdly cheaper than the £279.99 asking price of the original Nintendo Switch.

