Switch Deal: Metroid Dread just fell below the £30 sweet spot

Here’s your chance to pick up one of the Nintendo Switch’s best titles for just £29.99, marking a sweet £10 saving off the current RRP.

At launch, Metroid Dread retailed for around £49.99 (a price that can still be found on Nintendo’s eShop), but the game has since fallen to £39.99 at most retailers. If, for whatever reason, you’ve held out for another price drop then your patience has been rewarded.

Now available for just £29.99 via Currys, there’s never been a better time to pick up this five-star Switch game and see what all the fuss is about.

As a direct sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion, fans were forced to endure an almost 20-year wait for the culmination of the 2D Metroid series, but in almost every respect, Metroid Dread was worth the wait.

This 2D action sidescroller uses the best elements of its retro trappings and fuses them with modern mechanics, such as a skill-based counter attack, to create a wholly refreshing experience.

In his five-star review for Metroid Dread, our very own Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones explained: “Metroid Dread perfects the Metroidvania formula that its predecessors established, while also elevating the series to new heights with highly rewarding combat, stunning 3D cutscenes and new stealth segments that provide greater variety to the gameplay.”

Folks who might have been put off by the infamous difficult spikes of Metroid Dread might be interested to know that the game has since implemented ‘Rookie mode’ for players who want a more laid-back experience.

Alternatively, for the gamers who love a challenge, there’s also ‘Dread mode’ that’ll lump you with a game over screen if you get hit just once.

However you decide to play, Metroid Dread is easily one of the best Switch games out there and we can’t recommend it enough. Switch exclusives rarely fall down to this price point so if you’ve yet to bag the game already then now’s your chance.

