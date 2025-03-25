:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Whatever you do, don’t buy a Nintendo Switch in the Amazon Spring Sale

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

There are tons of great tech and gaming offers available in the Amazon Spring Sale, but there’s one device that you should absolutely steer clear of: the Nintendo Switch.

Just on the off chance that you have been living under a rock for the first few months of the year, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 was recently announced and there’s an extended Nintendo Direct on the books for next week, April 2nd, to dive further into more details about Nintendo’s next mainline console.

Because of the impending launch of the Switch 2, now would be the absolute worst time to buy the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or even the Nintendo Switch OLED, because all three will become outdated before you know it. However, this isn’t to say that you should stop buying Switch-related products completely.

As luck would have it, Nintendo has confirmed that the majority of Switch games will be backwards compatible with the Switch 2, so if you want to add a few more titles to your collection, now’s a great time to do so with tons of deals available in the Amazon Spring Sale.

For example, while Split Fiction is the current talk of the town as the latest co-op driven adventure from Hazelight Studios, the developer’s last major game, It Takes Two, is down to just £20.99 on Amazon right now.

Because of how the Switch encourages two-player gameplay with its Joy-Con design, It Takes Two is practically made for Nintendo’s console, making it a great chance to enjoy one of the best narrative driven co-op adventures of the last decade.

If you’d rather dive into a spot if single-player action then you’re covered there too thanks to the 58% price drop on Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, bringing this remastered adventure down to just £20.99.

For those who didn’t get a chance to play Epic Mickey back in the day, here’s your chance to dive into a very unique and imaginative concept that sees Disney’s iconic mouse come to terms with the spotlight that he may have stolen from another Disney character once upon time.

Finally, with the new England squad having played its first few games under the team’s new manager, you might be itching for a spot of classic Fifa-style football and to that end, the ability to buy EA Sports FC 25 for only £20.99 is just too good to pass up.

Three great titles there, all at a super affordable price that should keep you entertained in the final few months before the Nintendo Switch 2 eventually hits store shelves.

You might like…

Enjoy convenient cordless cleaning for less with this Gtech AirRam MK2 deal

Enjoy convenient cordless cleaning for less with this Gtech AirRam MK2 deal

Jessica Gorringe 31 mins ago
Amazon’s epic LG OLED TV Spring Sale deal is easy to miss

Amazon’s epic LG OLED TV Spring Sale deal is easy to miss

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
We can’t believe this 52% discount on the Samsung Series 5 washer dryer

We can’t believe this 52% discount on the Samsung Series 5 washer dryer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Here’s your chance to stock up on cheap Xbox controllers

Here’s your chance to stock up on cheap Xbox controllers

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
One of our favourite Sonos outdoor speakers is an Amazon bargain

One of our favourite Sonos outdoor speakers is an Amazon bargain

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
TCL’s 32-inch Fire TV is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

TCL’s 32-inch Fire TV is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access