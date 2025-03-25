Whatever you do, don’t buy a Nintendo Switch in the Amazon Spring Sale

There are tons of great tech and gaming offers available in the Amazon Spring Sale, but there’s one device that you should absolutely steer clear of: the Nintendo Switch.

Just on the off chance that you have been living under a rock for the first few months of the year, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 was recently announced and there’s an extended Nintendo Direct on the books for next week, April 2nd, to dive further into more details about Nintendo’s next mainline console.

Because of the impending launch of the Switch 2, now would be the absolute worst time to buy the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or even the Nintendo Switch OLED, because all three will become outdated before you know it. However, this isn’t to say that you should stop buying Switch-related products completely.

As luck would have it, Nintendo has confirmed that the majority of Switch games will be backwards compatible with the Switch 2, so if you want to add a few more titles to your collection, now’s a great time to do so with tons of deals available in the Amazon Spring Sale.

For example, while Split Fiction is the current talk of the town as the latest co-op driven adventure from Hazelight Studios, the developer’s last major game, It Takes Two, is down to just £20.99 on Amazon right now.

Because of how the Switch encourages two-player gameplay with its Joy-Con design, It Takes Two is practically made for Nintendo’s console, making it a great chance to enjoy one of the best narrative driven co-op adventures of the last decade.

If you’d rather dive into a spot if single-player action then you’re covered there too thanks to the 58% price drop on Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, bringing this remastered adventure down to just £20.99.

For those who didn’t get a chance to play Epic Mickey back in the day, here’s your chance to dive into a very unique and imaginative concept that sees Disney’s iconic mouse come to terms with the spotlight that he may have stolen from another Disney character once upon time.

Finally, with the new England squad having played its first few games under the team’s new manager, you might be itching for a spot of classic Fifa-style football and to that end, the ability to buy EA Sports FC 25 for only £20.99 is just too good to pass up.

Three great titles there, all at a super affordable price that should keep you entertained in the final few months before the Nintendo Switch 2 eventually hits store shelves.