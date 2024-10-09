Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Surround sound is now affordable in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

TV speakers are rubbish, so if you want the best sound performance, you should invest in a soundbar or surround system. Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale has a tasty discount on a Sony surround system.

The HT-S40R was already among Sony’s less expensive surround sound systems, but now you can get it for £249, down from its RRP of £350.

Save £100 and improve on your TV’s sound system with this Prime deal

We’ve not reviewed the HT-S40R, so couldn’t comment on its audio performance but its a combination of a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers to produce a room-filling sound. It doesn’t support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, so if you’re looking for an immersive audio system, this isn’t the one for you.

If you are simply looking for a boost to your TV’s sound, the S40R packs 600W of power, so it should be capable of making some decent noise with the latest Hollywood blockbusters. There’s Bluetooth support to stream directly from a mobile device, and if you have a compatible Sony BRAVIA TV, audio can be transmitted from the TV to the sound system over a wireless connection.

As an affordable and space-saving way of improving your TV’s sound, this surround system from Sony is one of the cheapest ones we’ve seen.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

