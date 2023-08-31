Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Surface Pro 9 deal is perfect portable package at the right price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an awesome 2-in-1 tablet PC in an ultra-portable package and at this price it’s a great back-to-school option.

The 2022 Surface Pro 9 is £849.00, which is a £250 saving on the £1,099.00 asking price (or 23%, if you’d prefer to do the maths that way).

Surface Pro 9 is £250 off

You can save £250 on the Surface Pro 9 tablet PC (device only) at Amazon right now. It’s the 2022 model has Windows 11 on board and offers 12th-gen Intel i5 processors.

This model features the Intel Core i5 (12th Generation) with 8GB of RAM and has a 256GB SSD. Unfortunately the deal is for the device only, with the Signature Type Cover and Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately.

However, this is still a superb deal on the high performing tablet PC, which is built for productivity. It has a 2880 x 1920 13-inch touchscreen display and has Windows 11 on board. Above the display is a 5-megapixel camera.

Battery life is rated at 15.5 hours, while you’ll also get ports for Thunderbolt and USB. There’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi available in this package which weighs a super light 879g.

Our reviewer said you should buy this laptop if “ou champion portability.” He said the “Surface Pro 9 is made for those who crave supreme portability above all else. If that’s you, it’s plenty capable and you won’t be disappointed on the design front.”

He praised the bright and smooth PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also got an improved range of colour options and the ultra-portable productivity that’s “a dream to carry around”. The long battery life, which easily makes it through a day’s work is also a great bonus.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an iterative upgrade and, as such, doesn’t bring too many surprises. Like its predecessor, it’s wondrously stylish, aggressively portable and requires a good amount of sacrifice. If you love the look of this device then you’ll be willing to make these sacrifices, those being lower power, trigger-happy fans, a glossy display and a quirky keyboard.”

