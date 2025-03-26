:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This Surface Pro Amazon deal could put me off buying a MacBook Air M4

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon’s Spring Sale event is running this week, and it’s a great time to pick up that piece of tech you’ve had your eye on, but haven’t quite talked yourself into buying. I’ve been waiting to pick up a MacBook Air M4 to replace my old M1 Air, however this saving on the excellent Surface Pro has me questioning my decision.

As part of the Spring Sale, Amazon has chopped 38% off the £1449 RRP of the most recent Surface Pro 11 with its supremely capable Snapdragon X Elite chip. The tablet is now available for £899, around £100 less than the entry model of Apple’s latest Air laptop.

This is a good deal for a flagship Microsoft device, especially as the price has mostly stuck around that RRP mark since it was released last year. It has previously dropped to £1049, but this is lowest we’ve seen this version go for.

Amazon’s Spring Deals event runs until next Monday (March 31), although there’s no saying how long this will remain in stock. This specific version of the machine is also exclusive to Amazon.

The model on offer here is the Surface Pro powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chipset in its 12-core variety, which males it a seriously capable machine. It packs all the CoPilot Plus AI goodies and performed incredibly well in our tests when we put it through its paces shortly after release.

You’re also getting an OLED display, like the iPad Pro, and 16GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage. I particularly love the screen here, which displays colours with accuracy and plenty of punch.

Load up a movie on Netflix and you’ll appreciate the inky blacks of the OLED panel. Not all versions of the latest Surface Pro come with OLED – the base models swap for an LCD – so it’s great that this discounted model has it.

