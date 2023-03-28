Surface Laptop Go 2 price cut: Microsoft’s laptop is now a bargain

Amazon is offering the brilliant Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for a temptingly low price.

The online retailer is currently listing the Surface Laptop Go 2 at a price of £529 as part of its Spring Sale, which is £100 less than the £629 RRP. That’s a 16% saving.

For that price you’re getting a compact laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That screen might be compact, meanwhile, but an unusually tall 3:2 aspect ratio makes it easy to get things done.

Talking of which, a full-size keyboard with large precision trackpad makes typing and navigation a doddle, while a fingerprint power button grants easy and secure access. Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio should see to your sound output needs.

You can double your storage to 256GB and still save £100, though that’s a slightly lower 16% saving than the 128GB model featured here.

We’re big fans of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, having awarded it 4.5 stars in our review last year. “Its dinky dimensions, improved performance and longer battery life ensure this remains one of the best value Windows laptops currently available,” we concluded.

It’s fantastic value for money and extremely portable, but with smooth performance for basic tasks. The build quality feels like it comes from a much more premium laptop than it actually is, too.

All in all, you won’t get any better than the Surface Laptop Go 2 for around the £500 price mark.