Surface Laptop 3 13 deal is a bona fide Prime Day steal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13 is one of our favourite ultra-portable laptops and you can get almost 25% off on Prime Day if you’re quick.

One of the top Windows 10 performers, the Surface Laptop 3 is still a winner even though it’s been succeeded by the Surface Laptop 4, which arrived earlier this year.

Amazon is offering the 13-inch model for £759 on Prime Day, down from the initial asking price of £999. For that, you’ll get an ultra-thin laptop to rival the MacBook Air, and you get a touchscreen to play with to boot.

The Surface Laptop 3 13 on offer today carries 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processors and is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. The Windows 10 Home machine promises 11.5 hours of battery life on average and weighs just 1.2kg. There’s also both USB-C and USB-A ports for connectivity.

In our review of the slightly larger 13.5-inch model, we praised the stunning 3:2 display, fantastic keyboard, excellent performance and classy ultra portable design. It well and truly earned a place in our best laptops round-up.

It merited 4.5 from a possible 5 stars and earned the Trusted Reviews Recommends badge. In his review Ryan Jones concluded: “The Surface Laptop 3 13 may not be a massive upgrade on the Surface Laptop 2, but upgrades such as Intel’s 10th Generation Ice Lake processor and a couple of new colour options are enough to keep this ultrabook among the very best laptops around.”

There are a host of great offers on Microsoft Surface products on Prime Day, so be sure to check out our main Prime Day hub for all of the latest offers on PCs, laptops and beyond.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

