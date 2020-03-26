Super Mario Maker 2 is now back down to its Black Friday price

Buy Super Mario Maker 2, now back down to its Black Friday price, with the eBay discount code PICKME.

If you’ve been waiting for Super Mario Maker 2 to drop down in price, now is your chance to pick it up on the cheap with the PICKME discount code taking £3 off this already reduced Currys PC World eBay store listing.

If you were to purchase directly from the Nintendo Store, the game would set you back £49.99. Already with a tenner off this price, quote the discount code PICKME at the checkout and watch your basket total fall from £39.99 down to £36.99.

It seems right to say Super Mario Maker 2 fits the expression ‘the gift that keeps on giving’, namely because the fun need never stop with the possibility to not only play endless levels of your creation, but also surf through the never-ending library curated by the online gaming community.

The second instalment in this collaborative gaming series was described as an essential in our review: “Super Mario Maker 2 is both a worthy sequel and a fantastic entry point for newcomers. Building Mario courses is just as fun as playing them, while the online community will no doubt squeeze every drop of potential out of Nintendo’s Mushroom Kingdom.”

Allowing players to become something of a God to the iconic Italian plumber, Super Mario Maker 2 gives gamers a taste of gaming design, with the ability to build your very own 2D platformer levels for Mario to run, jump and duck his way through, with a bounty of enemies and other components to really put him through his paces.

Throwing you straight into the deep end with its ‘Course Mode’, make use of the tools that run around the edges of the screen and also enjoy a huge library of levels created by the online community, as well as trialling out your own creations.

Straight forward to use, you also have the delight of choosing between a number of styles from Super Mario games gone by, including Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 3, Super Mario World and Super Mario Bros U, as well as an all-new style inspired by Super Mario 3D World.

With so many themes, baddies, sound effects and so on to choose from, there’s a lot of fun and crafting to be had with Super Mario Maker 2, with us concluding, “Of course, success depends on the productivity of the online community, but Nintendo looks to have provided all the necessary tools and features for this sequel to reach its skyscraper potential.”

Now down to £36.99 – the same fantastically low price previously featured during Black Friday – lock in this amazing value on a big Nintendo Switch title by using the discount code PICKME on Currys PC World’s eBay store.

