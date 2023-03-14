Subscribe to NordVPN for just £2.84 per month with TrustedReviews discount code

One of the top VPN providers around is celebrating its birthday with an exclusive discount for TrustedReviews readers.

The popular IP address masking tool, which enables you to connect to lightning fast servers all over the world, is available for as little as £2.84 a month for our readers.

The company was already offering 57-62% off for its birthday shindig, but by using the discount code TrustedReviews at checkout you’ll get an additional 5% off both the standalone and bundle deals.

NordVPN Birthday Deal – £2.99 To celebrate NordVPN’s birthday they are now offering 57% off the 2- year plan along with a random gift of either 3 months or 1 year of extra subscription time with every purchase! There’s no better time to take your cyber security to the next level with our top recommended VPN service NordVPN

The offer lasts until March 21 and gives you the choice of snapping up NordVPN as a standalone service or bundling it with the NordPass password manager and NordLocker cloud storage locker for considerable savings.

With the additional discount you can get two years of NordVPN (plus three months of free services for just for just £2.84. per month, down from £2.99.

You’ll also save on the additional percentage off on the heavily discounted NordVPN + NordPass + NordLocker is available, which is currently priced at £124.96 + the additional 5% off. Remember, you’ll need to act fast because the deal ends on the 21st March.

We’ve reviewed NordVPN a number of times and have always been impressed with the feature set that we gave it a five-star rating for the large number of servers and ability to connect up to six devices per account. It has placed in our top three VPNs for performance overall.

In our verdict, we said: “NordVPN is a great choice for any everyday VPN use case. It’s fast, flexible and security-audited.”

When at full price, NordVPN is quite expensive compared to the other options on the market, but that’s a non-issue with the 57-62% savings plus the additional 5% with the code TrustedReviews as part of NordVPN’s birthday celebrations.