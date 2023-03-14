Subscribe to NordVPN for just £2.84 per month with TrustedReviews discount code

 large image

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of the top VPN providers around is celebrating its birthday with an exclusive discount for TrustedReviews readers.

The popular IP address masking tool, which enables you to connect to lightning fast servers all over the world, is available for as little as £2.84 a month for our readers.

The company was already offering 57-62% off for its birthday shindig, but by using the discount code TrustedReviews at checkout you’ll get an additional 5% off both the standalone and bundle deals.

The offer lasts until March 21 and gives you the choice of snapping up NordVPN as a standalone service or bundling it with the NordPass password manager and NordLocker cloud storage locker for considerable savings.

With the additional discount you can get two years of NordVPN (plus three months of free services for just for just £2.84. per month, down from £2.99.

You’ll also save on the additional percentage off on the heavily discounted NordVPN + NordPass + NordLocker is available, which is currently priced at £124.96 + the additional 5% off. Remember, you’ll need to act fast because the deal ends on the 21st March.

We’ve reviewed NordVPN a number of times and have always been impressed with the feature set that we gave it a five-star rating for the large number of servers and ability to connect up to six devices per account. It has placed in our top three VPNs for performance overall.

In our verdict, we said: “NordVPN is a great choice for any everyday VPN use case. It’s fast, flexible and security-audited.”

When at full price, NordVPN is quite expensive compared to the other options on the market, but that’s a non-issue with the 57-62% savings plus the additional 5% with the code TrustedReviews as part of NordVPN’s birthday celebrations.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

