Stunning deal brings the flagship Xperia 1 V down to its cheapest price yet

Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of retailers getting in on the deal fun. That includes retail giant Amazon, with a range of offers on just about everything tech-related. That means it’s a great time to secure yourself a shiny new smartphone on the cheap.

Case and point: Amazon is offering a whopping £300 off Sony’s top-end flagship, the Sony Xperia 1 V, bringing it down to just £999 from its £1,299 RRP. That’ll net you the black finish with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but stock is limited, so you’ll have to act fast.

Get £300 off the top-end flagship Sony Xperia 1 V Snag a fantastic deal on Amazon for the top-end flagship Sony Xperia 1 V. It’s currently reduced by £300, a whopping 23% discount that brings it down to just £999 – the cheapest it has been since launch. Amazon

Considering the downgraded Sony Xperia 5 V starts at £849, the discount on the top-end Xperia 1 V represents a significant upgrade on the cheap for dedicated Sony fans. That’s especially true when you consider the upgrades in camera tech and display tech compared to the 5 V, making it well worth its £999 price tag.

As you can see from the above graph tracking the price of the Xperia 1 V, it’s the cheapest it has been in the past month – but it goes further than that. Looking at Amazon price tracker Keepa, it’s actually the cheapest the Xperia 1 V has been since its launch in May 2023.

Is the Sony Xperia 1 V worth buying?

The swiss army knife of smartphones Pros Speedy performance with top-notch internals

Brilliant sound with a dedicated headphone jack

Superb stamina with multi-day battery life Cons It’s as expensive as non-folding phones get

Bloatware is insulting in a phone this expensive

Textured glass back feels a lot like plastic

The Sony Xperia 1 V is a superb phone with great features

It is lightning-fast and has a great screen

The battery life is impressive

The camera array is superb

The design may be an acquired taste, but it does everything exceptionally

The price is high compared to other smartphones on the market

The Xperia 1 V has a unique and distinctive design

It has a grippy texture for better grip

It offers expandable storage and a headphone jack, which many other phones lack

The 4K display is impressive, even though it may not be necessary on a screen this size

The Sony Xperia 1 V is Sony’s top-end flagship for 2023, and as such, it threw everything – including the kitchen sink – at it. Though it may not look that different from the slew of Xperia devices before it, the Xperia 1 V boasts impressive high-end tech.

As a manufacturer of TVs, it shouldn’t be much surprise that the 4K display of the Xperia 1 V is exceptional. It’s bright, vivid and with OLED tech, blacks are suitably inky, and with support for multiple HDR formats, movies on the likes of Netflix look especially impressive. The 4K resolution means text and images are pin-sharp, though this can be toned down to a more manageable FHD+ to boost battery life.

It’s all about the camera tech with the Xperia 1 V, however. It sports a trio of sensors including a new Exmor-T 52MP primary sensor with a unique dual-pixel stacked design that allows it to capture a lot more light and detail than its predecessors with a marked improvement in low light, though it’s still not quite as capable as the likes of the S23.

Sony differs from the camera-focused competition with its apps, boasting dedicated Pro-level apps for photography, videography, and even audio recording that match Sony’s Alpha DSLR layout for those familiar with it.

Throw in exceptional performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that, unlike its predecessor, stays cool under load, and a relatively stock approach to Android and you’ve got a solid 2023 flagship made even more tempting with this deal.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony Xperia 1 V review.

