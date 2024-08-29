Studying in the library? These are the headphones you need

Getting ready to return to school, college or university and need a pair of distraction-free headphones to keep you focused? Amazon has just the deal.

Get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for just £219.99 in this Back to School Deal, taking a massive £59 off its RRP.

Get the 4.5-star rated Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for a bargain The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are currently just £219.99 in this Back to School Deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £279.99

Now £219.99 View Deal

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 boast Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology which ensures you stay distraction-free even in particularly busy environments.

In fact, in his review AV Editor Kob Monney reporting the headphones “remain strong when dealing with crowd noise, hushing voices, and handling traffic on a busy day in central London, impressing in a variety of environments.”

When you need less immersive audio then the Adjustable Transparency Mode allows you to hear your surroundings clearly without needing to pause the music.

The Momentum 4 naturally feature Sennheiser’s Signature Sound technology which delivers brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. Pair your headphones with the Sennheiser Smart Control app and you’ll be able to adjust sound modes and EQ according to your own preferences.

The Momentum 4 are also designed to be worn comfortably, even during long periods of time thanks to its padded headband and cushioned earpads. The earcups can also be laid flat making them ideal if you have limited space or need to cram them into your school bag.

Providing up to 60 hours of playback time, the Momentum 4 will comfortably see you through all-night study sessions, and if you’re heading out but have forgotten to charge them then don’t worry, as just a five-minute top-up provides up to four hours of playtime.

We gave the Sennheiser Momentum 4 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Kob stating the headphones “provide excellent sound; clear and detailed in their tone, with noise cancellation that blocks the majority of sounds with confidence. The wireless performance and battery life are both of high quality.”

If you want a premium set of headphones that boast stunning audio, excellent noise cancelling ability and up to 60-hours of battery life, all for a bargain price then you should seriously consider this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4.