Stuck for a stocking filler? Animal Crossing is £10 cheaper right now

Got a Nintendo Switch? You’ve probably spent a good bit of time on Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the lockdown-hit 2020.

If you’re still on the lookout for the hit game, perhaps to fill a Christmas stocking for a loved one, you can get a tenner off right now on eBay. On the Currys PC World eBay store, the five-star-rated Animal Crossing: New Horizons is £34.99, down from the usual £44.99 asking price. That’s 22% off.

DEAL: Get £10 off Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch at eBay

Given how well Switch games consistently hold their value, and the relative rareness of discounts, this is a great deal on the title we crowned as the Nintendo Switch game of the year at the Trusted Reviews Awards last month.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the perfect game to drop at the dawn of a global pandemic,” our gaming editor Jade King wrote during awards season. “It was perfect virtual escapism, presenting an idealistic and adorable world to lose ourselves in when the one in reality wasn’t one we wanted to give any attention to. While this manner of playing the life simulator burnt out some players, we can’t deny its rampant brilliance.”

“The core experience is entrancing, a mixture of addictive day-to-day activities and satisfying long-term progression in the form of seasonal updates which have only allowed New Horizons to blossom further in the months since its release. Whether you’re playing alone trying to perfect your village aesthetic or hanging out with friends to share recipes, everything about New Horizons is simply delightful.”

DEAL: Get £10 off Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch at eBay

There are currently 2,000 people watching this listing on eBay, with a dozen sold in the last hour at the time of writing. You can get free delivery or click and collect by selecting the store at checkout. Jump on it.