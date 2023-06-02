Street Fighter 6 is already massively discounted

Fighting game fans rejoice – the newest instalment in the legendary Street Fighter series can now be enjoyed for under £43 if you have an Xbox Series X.

After a fairly substaintial period in hibernation, Street Fighter is back with its sixth mainline entry and the Xbox version of the game has already been discounted, falling from £59.99 to just £42.95.

While we have yet to publish our review of the game, it has received a fair emoung of critical acclaim thus far with a sizeable 89/100 score on Metacritic for the Xbox version, which does at least indicate that there’s a fair amount of gamers out there enjoying it.

Street Fighter 6 on Xbox for only £42.95 The newest addition to a classic series, this critically acclaimed title is now available with a 28% discount on launch for Xbox gamers.

The key new feature in Street Fighter 6 is the Drive Gauge, a system that encourages players to tailor their gameplay to their own style. Spend your Drive Gauge points quickly, and you may gain the upper hand but suffer from burnout later in the round, whereas playing conservatively with your Drive techniques may allow you to have the advantage in crunch time. Capcom wants players to manage the system tactically, while also providing opportunities to express themselves in their playstyle, be that in overpowering your opponent with aggressive skills or being rock-solid in mastering the fundamentals.

Like many fighting games, Street Fighter 6 features both a story mode and online play, and while you can step into the shoes of iconic characters like Chun-Li and Ken, you can bring your own fully customisable character into ranked online play for a more personal touch.

Given that the game officially launched today, we’re quite surprised to see the price drop so quickly but if you held off on pre-ordering Street Fighter 6 then now might be the best time to nab a copy.