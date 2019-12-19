For one day only, Amazon has slapped a major price drop on the incredible Blue Yeti Nano microphone for streamers – bringing it down to just £73.99 (26% off).

While it’s true that the Blue Yeti Nano has been ever so slightly cheaper in the past (but only by a few quid), this is still a major saving on what is arguably one of the best USB microphones on the market.

Blue Yeti Nano Microphone – Price Drop Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone Whether you're buying for yourself or for someone else, this incredible offer on the robust Blue Yeti Nano microphone is just the ticket to please any streamer this Christmas.

Blue microphones are known for their stellar quality, and the Yeti Nano is no exception. Boasting boast omni and cardioid settings, the Yeti can be programmed to hone in specifically on your voice (ideal for streamers), or on several voices at a given time (ideal for podcasts).

While we have yet to review the Blue Yeti Nano ourselves, the microphone currently sits with a high 4.5/5 customer rating on Amazon, with one happy customer proclaiming:

“I bought the Yeti Nano to replace the cheap Aukey/Neweer/Generic mic I had previously purchased. The audio quality is night and day. Before I had to record my voiceover and then edit it in Audition to try and get rid of the noise and make it loud enough. Now with the Yeti I can record straight into Premiere and do literally nothing to the audio. I saved so much time in one video I’ve been kicking myself for buying the cheap mic in the first place.”

Speaking (sadly) from personal experience here, the last thing you want is to invest your hard earned cash in a streaming/recording set-up that just doesn’t live up to your expectations. The super cheap devices are cheap for a reason – it’s far better to pick up a higher recommended kit, especially when it’s on offer.

Just remember, this stellar £26 saving is available for today only so if you want to pick up this sweet bargain for yourself or someone else, don’t hang around – you might just miss it.

Commercial Content Editor