Streamers rejoice, the fantastic Blue Yeti Nano microphone is reduced for today only

Thomas Deehan |

For one day only, Amazon has slapped a major price drop on the incredible Blue Yeti Nano microphone for streamers – bringing it down to just £73.99 (26% off).

While it’s true that the Blue Yeti Nano has been ever so slightly cheaper in the past (but only by a few quid), this is still a major saving on what is arguably one of the best USB microphones on the market.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Blue Yeti Nano Microphone – Price Drop

Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone

Whether you're buying for yourself or for someone else, this incredible offer on the robust Blue Yeti Nano microphone is just the ticket to please any streamer this Christmas.

Amazon

|

Save £26

|

Now £73.99

View Deal

Now £73.99

|

Save £26

|

Amazon

Blue microphones are known for their stellar quality, and the Yeti Nano is no exception. Boasting boast omni and cardioid settings, the Yeti can be programmed to hone in specifically on your voice (ideal for streamers), or on several voices at a given time (ideal for podcasts).

While we have yet to review the Blue Yeti Nano ourselves, the microphone currently sits with a high 4.5/5 customer rating on Amazon, with one happy customer proclaiming:

“I bought the Yeti Nano to replace the cheap Aukey/Neweer/Generic mic I had previously purchased. The audio quality is night and day. Before I had to record my voiceover and then edit it in Audition to try and get rid of the noise and make it loud enough. Now with the Yeti I can record straight into Premiere and do literally nothing to the audio. I saved so much time in one video I’ve been kicking myself for buying the cheap mic in the first place.”

Speaking (sadly) from personal experience here, the last thing you want is to invest your hard earned cash in a streaming/recording set-up that just doesn’t live up to your expectations. The super cheap devices are cheap for a reason – it’s far better to pick up a higher recommended kit, especially when it’s on offer.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Blue Yeti Nano Microphone – Price Drop

Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone

Whether you're buying for yourself or for someone else, this incredible offer on the robust Blue Yeti Nano microphone is just the ticket to please any streamer this Christmas.

Amazon

|

Save £26

|

Now £73.99

View Deal

Now £73.99

|

Save £26

|

Amazon

Just remember, this stellar £26 saving is available for today only so if you want to pick up this sweet bargain for yourself or someone else, don’t hang around – you might just miss it.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Thomas Deehan
Commercial Content Editor
Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…
Thomas Deehan

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor