Save £24 on this Now TV 4K Smart Box bundle on Currys PC World right now.

Get your hands on the nifty Now TV 4K Smart Box bundle, including a one month pass across the Sky Cinema, Entertainment, and Kids pass, as well as a one day pass for Sky Sports.

Taken down from its full price of £49, save £24.01 and pay just £24.99 for this fantastic value bundle that’ll give a boost to your streaming needs.

Want to smart-ify your TV or simply bring all the apps and streaming services you use most into one convenient interface? The Now TV 4K Smart Box allows you to do just that. Connect to the Wi-Fi and plug into the back of your TV just like that for simple access, with the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer and All4 able to download, sign-in and use.

Of course, you can also access Now TV’s huge library of content through the box, enjoying free one month subscriptions to its Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids passes, on top of a day pass to Sky Sports. Thereafter, you’ll have to subscribe to one of these passes in order to enjoy fantastic, award-winning entertainment.

And why wouldn’t you? Offering over 300 TV boxsets from the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky One and more including Westworld on the Entertainment pass, its Sky Cinema pass also offers the latest blockbusters and old school classics, including a boat load of Disney films still streamable. This includes the brand new live motion picture of The Lion King and the fourth instalment of Toy Story.

Bringing so much streamable content straight to your TV screen, the Now TV Box will give you a stunning 4K picture at 60fps, four times the resolution of HD. Better still, the Now TV Box also comes with a voice controlled remote, allowing you to speak into the remote to find exactly what you want to watch, avoiding labouring over a painstaking on-screen keyboard.

Down by £24.01 and including a one month pass to almost all of Now TV’s streaming passes, pick up the fantastic box and bring Now TV to your TV screen with ease.

