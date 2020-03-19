Stream Star Trek: Picard for free with Amazon Prime Video’s 30-day trial

Now is the time to stream your way through your watchlist with Prime Video’s 30-day free trial.

Between the likes of the Apple TV Plus launch and the impending arrival of Disney Plus, it’s easy to forget other more long standing streaming services and what they have to offer.

With so much great content, both original and not, it’s worth taking a second look at Prime Video, Amazon’s very own streaming service, chock full of great TV and film across the board. Offering a 30-day free trial to all new customers, too, it’s definitely worth having a snoop and a binge. Better still, if you’re a student, you can get a six month free trial.

Prime Video is constantly bursting with new arrivals, including some fantastic Amazon Original’s. This year has already seen the return of Star Trek with the first season of Star Trek: Picard hitting the streaming service in one binge-worthy dive that is sure to tantalise diehard sci-fi and Star Trek fans alike with Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard.

Other new Amazon Original’s include Hunters, The Astronauts, and the latest season of Outlander. You can also catch new film titles like academy award nominated The Joker.

With similar add-ons to that of Now TV, you can also tailor your Prime Video experience to suit you with the possibility of renting titles at a reduced rate, as well as subscribing to a variety of TV channels including STARZPLAY, MGM, Sundance Now, and Hayu.

Of course, when signing up for Prime Video, this comes along with a full Prime membership that sets you back £7.99 a month or an annual payment of £79 for a year subscription. This means you also benefit from a number of other perks, including Amazon’s free one-day delivery service, the limited Amazon Music streaming service, as well as the huge bout of entertainment available on Prime Video.

Sit back, put your feet up and make the most of your 30-day free trial, thereafter paying £7.99 a month for all the wonders of Prime Video and your Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Prime Video Get Prime Video included with Your Prime Membership

