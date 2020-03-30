Stream Netflix and Disney Plus with the return of this Black Friday Fire TV Stick deal

Fire up top-rated TV and film on your television with a discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick. Currys PC World has slashed prices on the popular streaming stick yet again, and it’s a great opportunity to get your hands on one.

This Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice-control remote is now pretty much half price, down to £19.95, from £39.95. Users can stream from their favourite platforms, including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney Plus. The likes of BBC iPlayer, All4 and ITV Hub, are also all accessible via the Amazon Fire Stick.

Half price Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (Deals 2020) Amazon Fire TV Stick Get access to all the latest TV and film on this Amazon Fire TV Stick. Simply plug it into the back of your set and start streaming.

Plugging the Amazon Fire TV Stick into the back of your television essentially turns any normal television set into a smart TV, with voice control and access to a wide range of streaming services. Amazon Prime Video comes pre-loaded on the stick, but you can download and use almost any streaming service of your choice.

The Fire TV stick is easy to take any your travels too – all it needs to offer up great entertainment is a decent internet collection.

So, why pick one up? There’s more choice of streaming platforms than ever right now, and more great content to enjoy. Disney Plus is the streaming service of the moment, launching in the UK just last week. It’s got a wide range of Disney original content, from Mulan to The Little Mermaid, as well as National Geographic documentaries and the likes of Marvel, Star Wars and more.

In our experience of the new streaming platform, we found it especially well-suited to offering great kids content, with plenty to entertain adults too, with the likes of The Mandalorian being a notable favourite. Our reviewer, Kob Monney, wrote: “For fans, Disney Plus is shaping up to be what was promised. It’s easy to navigate, and there’s plenty of content to trawl through going back to the 1920s, with enough recent content to keep fans’ interest piqued if they missed films in the cinema.”

This is a great way to get access to all your favourite films and TV shows for less. Take a look at the deal below.

