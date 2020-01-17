The Huawei P30 can be yours for just £25 a month in this incredibly affordable 100GB of data contract, exclusive to Trusted Reviews readers.

Start up your contract with the fantastic Three network and get your hands on a premium handset at a ridiculously low rate of just £25 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts.

Exclusive Huawei P30 Deal with Three Mobile Huawei P30, 128GB, Breathing Crystal Get around this stonking Huawei P30 Deal with Three. For just £19 Upfront and £25 per month there after, you'll get a 128GB Huawei P30 Smartphone with 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes on a 24 month advanced plan.

With a small matter of a £19 upfront cost, once you do the maths this Huawei P30 contract deal really sells itself with the value of the monthly data allowance alone coming to just £4.95. With the total cost of ownership coming to £619, take away the current RRP of the Huawei p30 handset (£499.99) and divide the remaining cost by the 24-month contract duration.

The Huawei P30 is the affordable answer to the Chinese manufacturer’s slightly more premium smartphone, the Huawei P30 Pro.

Aside from a slightly more stripped back camera however, this is still an impressive handset that, according to our verdict, “has a premium design that gives key rivals, like the Galaxy S10, a run for its money. Under the hood it has great hardware that will meet 99% of buyers needs.”

With a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, the Huawei P30 is a beautiful marriage of metal and glass that doesn’t differ far from its more luxe older sibling with its – in this case – iridescent Breathing Crystal finish that sees a futuristic blue to purple gradient.

In terms of its overall look, the Huawei P30 also excels in its interpretation of the notch with a slight teardrop that manages to blend fairly seamlessly into the thin bezel, offering a full, immersive screen. Audiophiles will also rejoice over the Huawei P30 having held on to the now precious 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood is where this handset really impresses, offering the powerful Kirin 980 CPU, as well as 8GB RAM, making this a great shout for just about anything you could ask of your smartphone, including gaming and streaming. With a 3650mAh battery cell to boot, you’ll more than get the juice you need day to day with fast charging that means you’ll be back to full power in just over an hour.

Where the Huawei P30 falls in comparison to its older sibling is in the camera department but really, you can’t win them all, especially at a lower price. Still, the P30 houses a decent triple camera set-up including a 40MP wide angle sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor and 8MP telephoto sensor, all of which are more than capable of giving your Instagram shots a serious boost.

Costing just £25 a month for a great handset and 100GB of data to see you through month to month, this is a great deal for those in the market for a complete smartphone update.

