Celebrate Stranger Things Season 3 with a Dungeons & Dragons starter kit

The long-awaited Stranger Things Season 3 has finally dropped on Netflix in what is, quite frankly, the best thing to happen on July 4 news since the Declaration of Independence.

So, what better way to commemorate the third coming of the best Netflix Original ever (come on guys, it’s not even close), by indulging a spot of Dungeons & Dragons.

Amazon is knocking 36% off a special Stranger Things edition of our favourite 80s kids’ role-playing game of choice. The starter set features everything you need to explore the Upside Down in the “Hunt for the Thessalhydra.”

DEAL: Stranger Things D&D Starter Kit for $15.99 on Amazon

The fifth edition starter kit includes 6 Polyhedral dice and a pair of Demogorgon figures, one of which you can paint and customise. There’s also a D&D Campaign book created by Eleven’s bae Mike Wheeler. If you’ve forgotten how to play, or are blissfully too young to have ever played, there’s a rulebook and and five ready-to-play character sheets.

The listing reads: “The Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set contains everything players need to embark on a Stranger Things adventure including the essential rules of the roleplaying game. It’s a great way for new as well as seasoned Dungeon & Dragons players to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler has created for his friends. Pick your character — will you be Will the Wise or Dustin the Dwarf? Get your fireballs ready as you investigate the mysterious castle and battle the ferocious Demogorgon. Prepare for just about anything, because the game just got stranger.”

Season 3 debuts on Netflix a full 21 months after the season 2, after the Duffer Brothers decided to take more time to ensure it lives up to the incredibly high expectations. The return to Hawkins sees all the main cast members return, with the action centring on the 4th July weekend celebrations in the quaint Indiana town.

We’re about to sit down and spend our entire Independence Day evening blitzing though the series to avoid spoilers. Fireworks be damned. From then on we’ll look forward to that D&D starter set landing on our doorstep so we can continue the adventure. Watch out for those Demogorgons, folks.

