Stock up on Xbox controllers with this limited time price cut

If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer then you don’t want to miss the price crash that’s currently running on Amazon.

Right now you can get your hands on several colourful Xbox Series X/S controllers for just £39.99, a pretty hefty discount when you consider that some of them originally would have set you back £59.99 at the checkout.

According to price history tracker Keepa, these controllers haven’t seen a price drop of this magnitude since the very start of April, so if you missed out during that last occasion then now’s your chance to nab them.

Xbox controller for just £39.99 Now’s your chance to save a slick £20 and stock up on a bunch of Xbox controller with discounted colours including Pulse Red, Deep Pink, Carbon Black and Robot White. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £39.99 View Deal

It should go without saying but it never hurts to have more than one controller in your collection. Even just to have a spare one available in case anything happens to your predominant controller, whether it be a technical issue or simply running out of battery, in those moments you’ll be glad to have an alternative ready so you can dive straight back into the action.

Of course, the real allure of an extra controller (or two) is the chance to indulge in a spot of multiplayer when you have company. Whether it’s a bit of classic split-screen co-op in Halo: The MasterChief Collection or something a bit more recent like the co-op driven narrative adventure, It Takes Two, there’s no shortage of great titles to play.

At present, you can get the £39.99 offer on the Pulse Red, Deep Pink, Carbon Black and Robot White options, giving you the chance to express yourself with the colour that best suits your set-up.

If you’re buying this as part of a gift for someone else then you may want to pair it with a Game Pass subscription so that they can put their new controller to good use with the latest available titles.

No matter how you look at it, this is a fine deal that probably won’t be around for too long so if you do fancy making use of it then now’s the time to strike.