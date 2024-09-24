Stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers with this 20% off code

ShopTo and eBay are offering the perfect opportunity to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers using this code.

PS5 owners can never have too many PS5 DualSense controllers, whether it’s to fill out those local multiplayer sessions, ensure you always have one charged, or spread the load on those sensitive analogue sticks.

Head over to ShopTo’s eBay storefront right now, and you’ll find the DualSense selling for £69.85, which is actually a little more expensive than the new official price of £64.99. However, if you apply the code ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout, you’ll secure the controller for just £55.88. That’s a meaty saving.

Especially when you consider that the DualSense remains one of the best and most sophisticated controllers on the market. We reviewed it separately around the launch of the original PS5 (it really was that big a deal), and awarded it a glowing 4.5 out of 5.

Unlike its console rivals, Sony really took the controller to the next level with the DualSense, introducing stunning adaptive triggers that actually provide varying levels of resistance, making games way more immersive.

Whether you’re blipping the throttle on a supercar or pulling the trigger on a heavy rifle, the difference this makes can be amazing – especially when you throw in a class-leading haptic motor for the most finely nuanced rumbles around.

It’s also just a really comfortable and precise controller, and a pleasure to use in any game genre.

One thing to note is that there have been reported issues with stick drift, which can particularly manifest itself when you’re hard on the analogue sticks, such as in competitive shooters like Warzone. If that sounds like you, it pays to have a few DualSense controllers on the go.

Whatever the reason, you won’t find a better time to fill your boots with extra DualSense controllers.