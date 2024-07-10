Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

In light of the recent unwelcome news that Microsoft is hiking prices on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this is a great deal.

ShopTo is selling three month subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £29.85 right now, which is the best deal of its kind right now. That’s a £38.99 saving on the previous price, saving you 10%.

We haven’t even done the calculations on how much that’ll save you following the impending price hike, suffice to say that this is the perfect time to top up that subscription.

In our 4.5-star review of Microsoft’s game subscription service, we concluded that it was “a fantastic way to play new Xbox, Bethesda and more games on release, with hundreds of other excellent titles accessible to enjoy at any time.”

It offers access to an exceptional library of top quality games from some of the best studios working today, including titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks on day one.

Xbox Game Pass also grants you access to online gaming as part of the package, as well as the ability to play across console, PC, tablet, mobile and certain smart TVs via cloud gaming.

Earlier today it was revealed that Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by £2 / $3 / €3 per month. It’s also doing away with the Xbox Game Pass for Console tier and instituting a new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier, which offers up the same back catalogue of games and online play, but omits those day one releases and the cloud gaming facility.