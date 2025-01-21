Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Stay sharp in the kitchen with this Ninja Foodi Knife Block deal

The clever Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block has received a sizeable price cut as part of a new Amazon deal.

You can now grab the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block for just £139.99, which is a 22% discount on its £179.99 RRP.

This gets you a set of five high quality stainless steel knives of varying shapes and sizes, as well as a pair of high grade scissors, all house in a classy knife block.

Said knife block has a special trick up its sleeve. It also houses an integrated knife sharpener. Just pop one of the cutting implements into the slot, lock it into place, swipe the lever 10 or so times, and your knife will be restored to full sharpness.

Ninja says that using this easy method every two weeks will keep its knives super sharp for 10 years. Indeed, it guarantees the knife block for that length of time.

This smart gizmo utilises a high quality stone sharpening wheel for the task, so you can rest assured that it's doing the job properly.

In terms of the tool selection, you’re getting an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife. That’s just about everything you could need in one stylish block.

These really are high quality knives too, made from German steel and with ergonomic, wear-resistant and chef-approved handles.

We haven’t reviewed the Ninja Foodi Knife Block as yet, but we’re reassured by a 4.8 out of 5 average score from more than 4,000 Amazon customer reviews. Another thing that prompts us to trust the product is Ninja’s outstanding track record in other product categories, including making some of the best air fryers on the market.

If you’re a budding amateur chef, this could be just the deal to help sharpen up your kitchen game.

