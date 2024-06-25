Stay cool with this limited time Dyson fan offer

Now that summer seems to have finally arrived in the UK, stay cool and comfortable with this offer on a Dyson fan and purifier straight from Dyson’s official eBay outlet.

Not only does the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan already have an 11% price reduction but if you enter the code SUNSZN15 at the checkout, you can get the device for just £288.99. That’s a massive saving of £161 off the RRP.

Act fast as this code will expire tomorrow, 26th June.

RRP £449.99

Now £288.99 View Deal

While most fans work by simply creating a flow of air, the Dyson Pure Cool is slightly different. It doesn’t just create an airflow but actively purifies the air and streams this to keep you cool in hot weather.

This is thanks to Dyson’s own Air Multiplier technology, which generates the device’s circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine and projects purified air throughout the room.

Its fully sealed Hepa H13 filter can capture 99.95% of small particles, plus its layer of activated carbon removes odours and harmful gases from the air.

The Pure Cool also features integrated sensors which constantly analyse the air and diagnose pollutants. Results and reports are then displayed live on the LCD so you can see what’s affecting the air quality in your home.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson Pure Cool, we have tested numerous Dyson fans and air purifiers alike and have always been impressed by their impressive performance.

Not only is this perfect for a heatwave but this is a device you can make use of all year round. Simply set the Pure Cool to Diffused Mode to divert airflow through the back of the machine, which purifies the air without cooling you down.

Now under £300, the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan is the perfect investment to keep you cool this summer and allergen free all year round.