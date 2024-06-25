Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Stay cool with this limited time Dyson fan offer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Now that summer seems to have finally arrived in the UK, stay cool and comfortable with this offer on a Dyson fan and purifier straight from Dyson’s official eBay outlet.

Not only does the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan already have an 11% price reduction but if you enter the code SUNSZN15 at the checkout, you can get the device for just £288.99. That’s a massive saving of £161 off the RRP.

Act fast as this code will expire tomorrow, 26th June.  

Use this code to get the Dyson Pure Cool fan for under £300

Use this code to get the Dyson Pure Cool fan for under £300

Enter the code SUNSZN15 at the checkout and get the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan for just £288.99 from Dyson’s official eBay outlet. Act fast, as this code expires tomorrow (26th June).

  • eBay
  • RRP £449.99
  • Now £288.99
View Deal

While most fans work by simply creating a flow of air, the Dyson Pure Cool is slightly different. It doesn’t just create an airflow but actively purifies the air and streams this to keep you cool in hot weather.

This is thanks to Dyson’s own Air Multiplier technology, which generates the device’s circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine and projects purified air throughout the room.

Its fully sealed Hepa H13 filter can capture 99.95% of small particles, plus its layer of activated carbon removes odours and harmful gases from the air.

The Pure Cool also features integrated sensors which constantly analyse the air and diagnose pollutants. Results and reports are then displayed live on the LCD so you can see what’s affecting the air quality in your home.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson Pure Cool, we have tested numerous Dyson fans and air purifiers alike and have always been impressed by their impressive performance. 

Not only is this perfect for a heatwave but this is a device you can make use of all year round. Simply set the Pure Cool to Diffused Mode to divert airflow through the back of the machine, which purifies the air without cooling you down.

Now under £300, the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan is the perfect investment to keep you cool this summer and allergen free all year round.

You might like…

Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Chris Smith 4 days ago
At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

The ultimate summer Bluetooth speaker is down to its lowest price

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
No other Galaxy S22 Ultra deal comes close to this

No other Galaxy S22 Ultra deal comes close to this

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words