Starting a YouTube channel? This Sony camera deal is for you

If you’re embarking on a side hustle as a YouTube creator, or have graduated beyond your current smartphone set-up, Sony makes some brilliant ‘vlogging’ cameras.

Amazon is currently selling the Sony ZV-1F 4K Digital Vlogging Camera for just £449, which is £100 off the RRP for a model that enables you to be both behind and in front of the camera.

This is close to the all-time low on the product, which was £438.99 according to the Keepa price-tracking graph on Amazon.

This model arrived in the summer of 2020 and our reviewer called it “the all-in-one device vloggers have been waiting for.” We gave it a four-star review in that summer, where loads of people felt it would be a great idea to start their own channels.

Our reviewer concluded: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a newcomer or an established online personality, the Sony ZV-1 offers a class-leading all-in-one experience that’s near-perfect for vloggers. The unbelievable microphone quality, complemented by top-tier autofocus and a dedicated bokeh button makes it an absolute joy to use.”

A great entry-level vlogging camera Pros Bright 4K video

Beginner-friendly touch controls

Useful vlogging features

Small, lightweight body Cons 4K is only supported at 30p

Limited zoom

The Ultra HD filming capacity is augmented by a brilliant 3-capsule microphone that’ll even hone in your voice in busy urban environments. It includes a wind screen too. There’s also a swivelling screen which gives you help with framing your shot when you’re filming on location and out on solo recording jaunts.

There’s also a compelling bokeh effect which will blur out distractions in the background, while there’s also image stabilisation to contribute to a smooth shot.