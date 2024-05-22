Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Starting a YouTube channel? This Sony camera deal is for you

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re embarking on a side hustle as a YouTube creator, or have graduated beyond your current smartphone set-up, Sony makes some brilliant ‘vlogging’ cameras.

Amazon is currently selling the Sony ZV-1F 4K Digital Vlogging Camera for just £449, which is £100 off the RRP for a model that enables you to be both behind and in front of the camera.

Sony’s awesome ZV-1F camera is near to its all-time low

Sony’s awesome ZV-1F camera is near to its all-time low

Content creators behold this amazing deal on an awesome camera. The Sony ZX-1F is down to £449 from £549.

  • Amazon
  • Was £549
  • Now £449
View Deal

This is close to the all-time low on the product, which was £438.99 according to the Keepa price-tracking graph on Amazon.

This model arrived in the summer of 2020 and our reviewer called it “the all-in-one device vloggers have been waiting for.” We gave it a four-star review in that summer, where loads of people felt it would be a great idea to start their own channels.

Our reviewer concluded: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a newcomer or an established online personality, the Sony ZV-1 offers a class-leading all-in-one experience that’s near-perfect for vloggers. The unbelievable microphone quality, complemented by top-tier autofocus and a dedicated bokeh button makes it an absolute joy to use.”

Sony ZV-1F display
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A great entry-level vlogging camera

Pros

  • Bright 4K video
  • Beginner-friendly touch controls
  • Useful vlogging features
  • Small, lightweight body

Cons

  • 4K is only supported at 30p
  • Limited zoom

The Ultra HD filming capacity is augmented by a brilliant 3-capsule microphone that’ll even hone in your voice in busy urban environments. It includes a wind screen too. There’s also a swivelling screen which gives you help with framing your shot when you’re filming on location and out on solo recording jaunts.

There’s also a compelling bokeh effect which will blur out distractions in the background, while there’s also image stabilisation to contribute to a smooth shot.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

