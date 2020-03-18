You can get a double discount on the Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with the eBay voucher code PICKME.

Get streaming with this fantastic reduction on the Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick, already reduced down to £34.99 from its RRP of £49.99 on the Argos store via eBay.

Want to pay even less? Of course you do, and thankfully there’s the discount code to do it. Simply quote PICKME at the checkout and take an additional £3 off your Fire TV 4K Stick, bringing it down to just £31.99.

No need to hunch over your laptop or smaller devices, the Fire TV 4K Stick allows you to watch streamable content on the big screen – that is, your television.

By plugging into the back of your TV and connecting to the Wi-Fi, you can bring up the Amazon Fire TV interface onto your TV and have easy, direct access to a ton of content with the option to download other streaming service apps to personalise your own watching experience from the comfort of your sofa.

That’s right, you’re not just limited to Amazon’s very own streaming service, Prime Video. You can also download the likes of Netflix, with Disney Plus available to download to your Fire TV Stick from March 24. Fire TV Stick users can also get the BBC iPlayer app, as well as other more traditional channels’ on demand services, like ITV Hub, All4 and more.

Equipped with 4K capabilities, experience stunning clarity with its 4K Ultra HD capabilities. Better still, with its voice controlled remote, you can ask Alexa to pull up 4K movies for you to watch and enjoy.

Of course, Alexa can also help you to find and launch other movies and apps within your Fire TV interface, bidding adieu to labouring over on-screen TV keyboards or aimless flicking through hundreds of films on the Netflix homepage. Not to mention, you can use Alexa to control other smart appliances, able to pull up smart camera feeds on your TV, great for keeping a tab on your kids or the front door.

A great gadget that you can unplug and take with you wherever you go as long as you’ve got a decent Wi-Fi connection, now down to £31.99 when using the discount code PICKME, there really is no better time to get streaming.

