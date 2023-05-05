Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits a new low price after only a week

Released mere days ago, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already had its price chopped down to a far more tempting amount.

While the title will set you back £59.99 (at the time of writing) if you buy it from Amazon, Hit currently has the game on sale for £52.85.

That’s a £17 saving over the RRP and a £7 saving over the Amazon price. Considering it was only released on April 28 this is a great saving.

This deal is for the PS5 version of the game, so you’ll need Sony’s latest console to play it (there’s no PS4 version of Jedi: Survivor). Hit also has the Xbox Seres X|S version, however this is slightly pricier at £53.85. That price is still lower than much of the competition, though.

Set years after the events of Fallen Order, Survivor continues the adventures of Jedi Cal Kestis as he explores new planets and tackles the growing threat of the Empire. The story is one of many excellent elements of this game, as it does a great job of making you feel like a powerful Jedi, with multiple lightsaber stances and combat options available.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just hit its lowest price yet Hit currently has the game on for £52.85. That’s a £17 saving over the RRP. Considering it was only released on April 28 this is a great saving. Hit

RRP £69.99

£52.85 View Deal

It is another third-person action-adventure, with a Dark Souls-like combat system, Uncharted-inspired platforming, and vaguely Metroidvania-like progression.

We haven’t finished Jedi: Survivor yet, but from what we’ve seen so far this is (at least on consoles) a notable upgrade over the already excellent Fallen Order. Combat is a little deeper and more rewarding, the planets you explore are more intricate and characters more varied. It’s also just immensely fun slashing your way through battle droids with a lightsaber. If you played Fallen Order, this is a must.

Hit offers free UK delivery, with a paid option available if you want it sooner. If you’re after a PS5 bundle, we’ve got an excellent deal on that below too.