 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits a new low price after only a week

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Released mere days ago, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already had its price chopped down to a far more tempting amount.

While the title will set you back £59.99 (at the time of writing) if you buy it from Amazon, Hit currently has the game on sale for £52.85.

That’s a £17 saving over the RRP and a £7 saving over the Amazon price. Considering it was only released on April 28 this is a great saving.

This deal is for the PS5 version of the game, so you’ll need Sony’s latest console to play it (there’s no PS4 version of Jedi: Survivor). Hit also has the Xbox Seres X|S version, however this is slightly pricier at £53.85. That price is still lower than much of the competition, though.

Set years after the events of Fallen Order, Survivor continues the adventures of Jedi Cal Kestis as he explores new planets and tackles the growing threat of the Empire. The story is one of many excellent elements of this game, as it does a great job of making you feel like a powerful Jedi, with multiple lightsaber stances and combat options available.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just hit its lowest price yet

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just hit its lowest price yet

Hit currently has the game on for £52.85. That’s a £17 saving over the RRP. Considering it was only released on April 28 this is a great saving.

  • Hit
  • RRP £69.99
  • £52.85
View Deal

It is another third-person action-adventure, with a Dark Souls-like combat system, Uncharted-inspired platforming, and vaguely Metroidvania-like progression.

We haven’t finished Jedi: Survivor yet, but from what we’ve seen so far this is (at least on consoles) a notable upgrade over the already excellent Fallen Order. Combat is a little deeper and more rewarding, the planets you explore are more intricate and characters more varied. It’s also just immensely fun slashing your way through battle droids with a lightsaber. If you played Fallen Order, this is a must.

Hit offers free UK delivery, with a paid option available if you want it sooner. If you’re after a PS5 bundle, we’ve got an excellent deal on that below too.

Save 50% on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with this PS5 bundle

Save 50% on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with this PS5 bundle

Argos is offering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor half price as part of this PS5 bundle.

  • Argos
  • Save £31
  • Now £510.98
View Deal

You might like…

Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
It’s never been cheaper to upgrade your PS5 storage

It’s never been cheaper to upgrade your PS5 storage

Nick Rayner 7 hours ago
Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Crash: A misprice or a true bargain?

Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Crash: A misprice or a true bargain?

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
This Ninja air fryer deal is unreal

This Ninja air fryer deal is unreal

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
The Galaxy S22 has plummeted to its lowest price yet

The Galaxy S22 has plummeted to its lowest price yet

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Argos just dropped an unmissable Xbox Series X bundle

Argos just dropped an unmissable Xbox Series X bundle

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.