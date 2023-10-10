Star Wars fans need to see Amazon’s price drop on Jedi Survivor

With the Ahsoka TV series now finished on Disney Plus, Star Wars fans might be looking for something to fill that void. Well, this saving on Jedi: Survivor should do the trick.

As part of Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals event, the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title has seen 46% chopped off its price.

Now available for £37.95, this is around the lowest price we’ve seen this title drop to. You will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings, as those without will simply be directed to the full-priced item. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

This deal is for the PS5 version of the game, so you’ll need Sony’s latest console to play it, however there’s a similar deal on the Xbox Series version. There are PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game planned, but they’re not out yet.

Set some years after the events of Fallen Order, Survivor continues the adventures of Jedi Cal Kestis as he explores new planets and tackles the growing threat of the Empire. The story is excellent and Jedi Survivor does a great job of making you feel like a powerful Jedi.

Now that many of the bugs and issues that plagued the release of this title have been patched out, Survivor is a notable upgrade over the already excellent Fallen Order.

Combat is much deeper while also being far more rewarding, the planets you explore are packed with much more to do and the characters are more varied and interesting. But even without those improvements, it’s just immensely fun slashing your way through battle droids with a lightsaber for hours on end.

